"I have the feeling that they will be back" - Pep Guardiola makes Manchester United claim following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's comments about Man City

Pep Guardiola has made an interesting claim about Manchester United following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's recent comments about Manchester City.

Ratcliffe completed his partial takeover of United earlier this week. In his speech, the British billionaire admitted that the Red Devils have a lot to learn from their 'noisy neighbours' - a statement many perceived as high praise for the job Pep Guardiola has done at the Etihad over the years.

Responding to the development at Old Trafford, the Spanish tactician made an interesting claim that United will bounce back under their new minority owner. According to the City coach, Ratcliffe has the experience and knowledge on what to do to drive Red Devils forward.

"It's not about (being) worried (about United)," said the Spaniard. "I'm pretty sure with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the other people that United going to take a step backwards. I feel that they know exactly what they have to do, appoint the people they need to appoint with their experience in the business world to make projects better.

"When I’ve been below teams I’ve always admired them and thought about what we need to do to be close, to challenge them. These are real competitive people. If they want to be judged on things they are comfortable with, they will not arrive where we are now."

Pep Guardiola went on to explain that Manchester United's admission to being behind Manchester City at the moment will help them close the gap faster than if they deny the reality.

"It’s the truth. As much as the teams admit it, they will be closer to us. If they want to deny it for things that are not the reality, then it’s their problem. It’s not our problem."

"When we were below and United were winning, we were watching them, admiring them. We wanted to learn from them," Guardiola said.

"The period of Sir Alex Ferguson – the generation with Roy Keane, David Beckham, Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand – and all those big players. I’m pretty sure City admired and thought we want to be there. Now we are there. That’s why, for these type of comments, that I have the feeling that they will be back."

Sir Ratcliffe's era at Manchester United will officially kick off this weekend when the Red Devils welcome Fulham to Old Trafford for a league face-off on Saturday (February 24).

How Manchester United and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have fared this season

A close look at the two clubs in the Premier League this season will show that a huge gap exists, justifying Ratcliffe's admission and Pep Guardiola's exaltation.

Manchester City are second in the points table with 56 points from 24 games, while United are sixth with 44 points from 24 outings. The Cityzens have bagged an impressive 58 goals and conceded just 26.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have scored 35 times and conceded 34, so there's a lot of catching up to do.