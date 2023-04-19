"I didn't have a good bond" - Former Bayern Munich academy prospect labels Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag a 'dictator'

Former Bayern Munich talent Riccardo Basta recently claimed that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is like a 'dictator'. Ten Hag was in charge of Bayern's youth team between 2013 and 2015, which Basta was a part of.

The now 28-year-old revealed that he was sold a dream of becoming a professional footballer that never materialized. Speaking to Sport1, Basta further added that he had a loan offer from abroad which Ten Hag denied.

Further speaking about the Dutch manager, Basta claimed that he didn't share a good relationship with him as they had to follow Ten Hag's plan. Basta said (via GOAL):

"Personally, I didn't have a good bond with ten Hag. He was almost like a dictator. He had a plan and we players had to follow it."

Ten Hag took charge of Manchester United at the start of the season. The Red Devils' improvement under the Dutch manager has been noticeable. They are third in the Premier League standings, with 59 points from 30 games. United have also made it to the Europa League quarter-finals.

However, Basta's comments about the manager could have some basis as seen from the Dutchman's friction with Cristiano Ronaldo, who mutually terminated his contract in November last year.

Sevilla boss Jose Mendilibar lauds Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford

Manchester United are set to take on Sevilla next in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals. The first leg at Old Trafford between the two teams ended in a 2-2 draw after the home side conceded two own goals in the dying minutes of the game.

Marcus Rashford is a part of United's squad that left for Spain despite a groin injury that he suffered during a 2-0 win over Everton earlier this month. He recently returned to training, however, his participation is still in doubt.

Jose Mendilibar spoke about the 25-year-old's absence, telling the media ahead of the second leg (via United's website):

''Rashford is one of the best strikers there is at the moment, but we're not going to adjust our plan depending on whether he plays or not, we're thinking about ourselves and respecting our opponents, If he plays, it will be because he is fit, but if he doesn't, someone else will play who will be as good as him or almost as good."

Rashford has been United's most in-form attacker this season. He has scored 27 goals and has provided 10 assists in 47 matches across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes