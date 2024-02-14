"I honestly don’t think that the players are having him" - Pundit believes Manchester United will sack Erik ten Hag at the end of the season

TalkSPORT pundit Alan Brazil expects Erik ten Hag to be fired as Manchester United manager by the end of the season except for a major turnaround. The Red Devils have blown hot and cold on occasion this season and find themselves outside of a UEFA Champions League place.

Ten Hag enjoyed a successful debut season, compared to recent Manchester United managers. He helped the side win the Carabao Cup and reach the UEFA Champions League last campaign. However, the Dutch manager has seen his side struggle to replicate those performances this season.

Alan Brazil believes that Erik ten Hag would soon find himself out of a job unless things change before the end of the season. He also said that the players are not fully behind the former Ajax manager, and would be happy to see him gone.

Brazil said:

“Unless Manchester United go on a remarkable run, I still think Erik ten Hag will be gone by the end of the season. I honestly don’t think that the players are having him."

“There’s always a chance that winning silverware, maybe the FA Cup could be enough to keep him in the job though."

H‌e added:

“If they start scoring more goals and getting the fans behind them then things might change, but they’ve just had so many performances this season where you think, ‘Oh my God, come on, you’re better than this!'

“But the last few games, including that win over Aston Villa, have been a bit better so we’ll see. The whispers I’m hearing are the players are not having him. They say he has no man management skills whatsoever.”

Manchester United crashed out of the UEFA Champions League at the group stage after finishing bottom of their group. They have also been knocked out of the Carabao Cup, and would not be able to defend the title they won last season.

With the Red Devils sixth in the Premier League, they find themselves with a real chance of missing out on a Champions League place. The changes that are set to take place at the club will, undoubtedly, put the manager under increased scrutiny.

Manchester United keen on Premier League director

The Sir Jim Ratcliffe era at Manchester United is close to beginning after he bought a 25% stake in the club. The British billionaire has begun to make moves to ensure that his time at the club is successful. The club have reportedly prioritized the appointment of new management staff as one of the first lines of action ahead of the summer.

As per Sky Sports, Newcastle United director Dan Ashworth has emerged as their preferred choice to fill the position, and the club are set to approach him. He will be their second major addition after Omar Berrada was named as the new CEO of the club last month.

The Red Devils are tying up loose ends as they prepare to return to the highest level of European football under the INEOS Group. Ashworth is open to joining the side, as per Sky Sports, and a deal could soon be agreed.