"I just have a feeling" – Chris Sutton makes score prediction for Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has predicted a 2-1 victory for his former club in their Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (February 26).

The Blues are currently on a four-match winless streak in the Premier League with their last league victory coming against Crystal Palace in January. They are 10th in the table with just 31 points from 23 games.

Spurs, on the other hand, are currently struggling to find consistency in the league with three victories and three losses in their last six games. Antonio Conte's side are in fourth place with 42 points from 24 games.

In his column for BBC, Sutton shared his thoughts on Chelsea's fine head-to-head record against city rivals Tottenham Hotspur. He wrote:

"What a game this is. Chelsea's record against Tottenham is excellent – they have won more Premier League games against them than any other opponents (33), and have taken 20 points from the past 24 available in this fixture, but it all counts for little here."

Claiming that Graham Potter is in dire need of a win, Sutton continued:

"Graham Potter really needs a win because I think the Blues fans are at a tipping point and would not stand for losing to their bitter rivals. I actually admire Todd Boehly for sticking with Potter so far but, just like at West Ham, that will change if results don't improve."

Backing the five-time Premier League winners to win, Sutton added:

"This Chelsea team just can't score goals though, while Tottenham are doing all right, with the old Harry Kane and Son Heung-min double act working again. It all points to a Tottenham win but they have been very inconsistent – or 'Spursy' – this season and I just have a feeling this might be the day where things go Potter's way for once."

The reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge ended 2-2 in August last year.

Graham Potter issues update on 3 Chelsea players ahead of league clash at Tottenham

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Graham Potter shed light on Cesar Azpilicueta's condition after his recent head injury. He said:

"He's as okay as he can be when you've had that sort of concussion. He won't be ready for the weekend game though as we have to go through a number of protocols still, but overall, he's doing well."

Potter issued an update on N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic, adding:

"We've had a good week's training. Everyone is available apart from N'Golo and Christian Pulisic. Both of them are joining the warm-up sessions and will be more integrated in training from next week."

