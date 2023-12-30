"I’m just wondering if Luton might experience a bit of anticlimax" - Mark Lawrenson makes his prediction for Luton Town vs Chelsea

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has predicted Chelsea to narrowly beat Luton Town 2-1 at Kenilworth Road today (December 30).

The Blues have picked up just two victories from their last five games across competitions. Beaten 2-1 by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Christmas Eve, Chelsea bounced back by beating Crystal Palace by the same margin on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues came out 3-0 winners the last time they faced Luton, back in August at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. Lawrenson expects ther return leg to be a closer affair, and predicted a 2-1 scoreline in favor of Chelsea.

He wrote (via Paddy Power):

"Luton had a great result on Boxing Day and I thought it would be difficult for whoever they were playing because it was going to be a wave of emotion. Chelsea beat Crystal Palace but they weren’t very convincing. I’m just wondering if Luton might experience a bit of anticlimax. I’m going to go for a rare Chelsea away win. Luton 1-2 Chelsea."

Luton Town beat Sheffield United 3-2 in their last Premier League outing earlier this week. They've also managed to beat Newcastle United and take a point off Liverpool in recent weeks.

Manchester United join race to sign Chelsea target

Manchester United are interested in signing Blues target Viktor Gyokeres in the winter transfer window, as per Fichajes.net. The report claims that the Red Devils are ready to trigger the player's release £86 million release clause.

Gyokeres is currently one of the best forwards in Portugal at the moment. He has registered 17 goals and eight assists in 20 appearances for Sporting Lisbon across competitions this season.

Chelsea are also allegedly looking for attacking reinforcements amid their struggles in front of goal this season. Summer signing Nicolas Jackson has missed chances galore, with the Blues missing a league high of 37 big chances this season.