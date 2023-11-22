"I am optimistic" - Sir Alex Ferguson delivers verdict on Sir Jim Ratcliffe taking over at Manchester United

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has backed Sir Jim Ratcliffe to turn the club's fortunes around as the latter gets closer to acquiring a 25% stake in the club worth £1.3 billion (via Manchester Evening News).

The Premier League giants were put on sale by their owners, the Glazer family, earlier this year. However, as it turned out, instead of selling 100% of their stakes in the club, the Glazers decided to part ways with just 25% of their share.

The Ratcliffe-led INEOS delegation are reportedly now on the verge of a partial takeover, and Ferguson's backing further solidifies the rumors. While in conversation with journalist Mark Souster for In The Zone, the legendary former manager said of the reported investment:

“I am still a director of the club. I know Jim [Ratcliffe] well. We shall have to see what he does. But I am optimistic.”

Ratcliffe and Co. are reportedly set to oversee a host of changes at the club, with the upcoming departure of chief executive Richard Arnold the first among them (via MEN).

How Manchester United have fared so far this season

Manchester United have had a disappointing start to the season so far, which has been further worsened by the injury crisis at the club. The likes of Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, and Mason Mount among others have all spent considerable time on the sidelines.

As a result, the on-field performances have suffered. They are currently sixth in the Premier League table with 21 points after 12 games, five behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and seven points behind league leaders and defending champions Manchester City.

The Red Devils have also struggled in the Champions League, winning just one of their four group-stage games so far and losing the other three. They are thus bottom of their group table and will need to win the remaining two games to stand a chance of qualifying for the knockouts.

Manchester United also lost to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup Round of 16 to bring an end to their title defense.