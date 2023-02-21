“I am pleasantly surprised” – Ruud Gullit makes interesting claim on Ten Hag’s success at Manchester United

Dutch legend Ruud Gullit recently stated that he was 'pleasantly surprised' by compatriot Erik ten Hag's ongoing spell as Manchester United manager.

Ten Hag joined the Red Devils last summer after departing Ajax. He took over the team that registered their worst-ever Premier League points tally (58).

The Dutchman's spell also began in an abysmal fashion as United lost their two opening games. However, it has been an incredible upturn in form since then.

Manchester United are just five points behind league leaders Arsenal, who have a game in hand. They have reached the EFL Cup final and are competing in the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League.

Speaking about Ten Hag's impact at Old Trafford, Gullit said (via MARCA):

"I am pleasantly surprised. The Dutch League is not the same as the English one, but ten Hag has a philosophy that sticks. In addition, he managed well in the Cristiano case. Ronaldo didn't want to play, he wanted to leave, and he made the decision not to play."

He added:

"That gave the team the feeling that 'hey, with this guy, if you do well, you play.' Now, they compete well, they have entered young and they feel they have an opportunity. Even Maguire is fine!"

Ten Hag decided to bench Cristiano Ronaldo in the league this season when he had a fully fit squad at his disposal. The veteran striker eventually had a falling out and mutually parted ways with Manchester United in November.

Erik ten Hag on potential influence of fans on Manchester United's clash against Barcelona

The Red Devils played out a 2-2 draw against Barcelona in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 32 clash at Spotify Camp Nou on February 16. Old Trafford is set to host the second leg on February 23.

After Manchester United's 3-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on February 19, ten Hag urged the club's fans to support them. When asked about the title race, he said (via manutd.com):

“We don’t think about that. But first of all we think next game and Thursday, it’s going to be a big night – it has to be for us but we have to work for that. We have to fight the opponent with our fans and to make Old Trafford really a fortress and that is what we are thinking about."

He added:

"So the game plan has to be right and then we have to follow the rules and principles from our game.”

After their clash against Barcelona, Manchester United will face Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final on February 26.

