"I don't think he's best in class" - Pundit says rival Premier League manager is better fit for Manchester United than Ten Hag

Simon Jordan reckons Manchester United's ideal manager is not Erik ten Hag, but their arch-rivals Manchester City's Pep Guardiola is.

The talkSPORT pundit has given a damning verdict on the situation at Old Trafford, with Ten Hag coming under pressure. The Red Devils suffered a 3-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal on Sunday (September 3), meaning they have just six points from 12.

Manchester United appointed Ten Hag last year, and he oversaw a third-placed finish and a Carabao Cup triumph in his debut campaign. However, he has made a disappointing start to his second season, and Jordan reckons there are glaring issues at the club. He told the aforementioned source:

"I don't think any sensible observer or even the most obtuse of Manchester United fans believe they're anywhere close to overtaking Man City. ... The players aren't performing at the level they should be. The management isn't doing its job, and the recruitment policy is wrong."

Jordan was asked whether Ten Hag was the best in class for the Red Devils. He responded by deeming City's Guardiola and Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp as the best of the managerial crop:

"No I don't think so (best in class for Manchester United). He's a very capable and very good manager, but I don't think he's best in class. The best in class sits in the other dugout across the city (Guardiola), I think the best in class is Jurgen Klopp."

Ten Hag arrived at Old Trafford with huge expectations following an impressive reign at Ajax. He oversaw three Eredivisie title runs and two KNVB Cup wins. He also took De Godenzonen to the UEFA Champions League semifinals in 2019.

The Dutch coach ended United's six-year wait for a trophy by leading them to the Carabao Cup last season. However, there hasn't been much improvement following a summer of change.

Ten Hag's side were somewhat fortuitous to come away with wins against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest. They were deservedly beaten by both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Many question whether Ten Hag has the ability to rival City at the top of English football. Now he's in his second season, so there's more pressure on him. The Red Devils are 11th in the standings, already six points behind their city rivals.

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson may have offered Pep Guardiola the managerial job

Sir Alex Ferguson (left) may have lined up Pep Guardiola for the Manchester United job.

Pep Guardiola has claimed in the past that he had a dinner with former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2014. The Spanish coach was in charge of Bayern Munich at the time while United were struggling for form under David Moyes.

The City boss recalled his meeting with the Scot but couldn't make out whether Ferguson was proposing that he replace Moyes at Old Trafford (via Mirror):

"He invited me to (a) super restaurant, and we had a very, very good time. My English (was) not so good when Sir Alex (Ferguson) speak a little bit quickly, I had sometimes had a problem understanding him."

Guardiola's lack of English fluency at the time meant he couldn't determine whether he was offered the United job:

"That's why I didn't understand if I received an offer or not. It was a friendly dinner, like always with me when I started as a coach. He was so so gentle, and we spent a very, very good time together."

Manchester United went on to appoint Louis van Gaal as Moyes' successor, while Guardiola became City manager in 2016.

The Spaniard has guided the Cityzens to five Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, two FA Cups and four League Cups. He became the first manager to win two continental trebles for as many different clubs last season with City.