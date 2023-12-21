"I think it’s going to be a difficult deal" - Journalist claims Arsenal top target is unlikely to join the Gunners in January

Arsenal's reported pursuit of Ivan Toney has been a topic of intense speculation. The forward is believed to remain a significant target for the Gunners, but the rumors have hit a snag, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Crook painted a less optimistic picture for fans eagerly awaiting Toney's arrival in North London (via TBR Football):

“Well, we know there’s interest from Arsenal and to a lesser extent Chelsea. But I think it’s going to be a difficult deal to be done in January.

"We’ve mentioned before that Brentford are confident that Ivan Toney will sign a new contract, probably with a release clause and I think it’ll be interesting to see which clubs try to activate that release clause in the summer."

Crook went on to question the Gunners' financial capabilities, noting that their summer spending spree had been substantial:

“I don’t know if Arsenal are going to spend the type of money it would take to prise Ivan Toney away from Brentford in this transfer window. They spent big in the summer, there’s the argument that if they had Ivan Toney then you would make them favourites for the Premier League title."

Crook further suggested that any move for Toney would necessitate a substantial offer, while also revealing the loyalty the striker would have for his club:

“I don’t expect Ivan Toney to move in January, I think it would take a massive bid to persuade Brentford to sell. Ivan Toney maybe feels that he owes Brentford at least until the end of the season because of course they haven’t been able to use him for the first half of the season because of his betting ban.”

Toney scored 20 goals and provided four assists in 33 games across competitions for Brentford last season.

Ivan Toney's social media activity sparks Arsenal transfer speculation

Ivan Toney is once again at the center of transfer market rumors, but this time it is his activity on social media fueling the speculation.

The England international recently liked a comment on Instagram that urged him to make a move to the Emirates Stadium, and this has not gone unnoticed. It's a move that fans and followers have seen as a hint towards his inclinations about his future.

Expand Tweet

Arsenal, along with London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, have all been associated with interest in securing Toney's services. Amid their sights on the 27-year-old, recent reports have widely suggested that Brentford might be open to negotiating a deal for him.

Toney has been sidelined for a significant eight-month period due to a breach of the FA's gambling rules. A much-anticipated return to the pitch is slated for next month.