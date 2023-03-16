"I think we are similar players" - Arsenal star Fabio Vieira compares himself to £60m rated Manchester City superstar

Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira has compared his style of play to that of Manchester City star Bernardo Silva.

Fabio Vieira considers Bernardo Silva one of his role models and believes he shares a similar playing style to that of the multiple Premier League champion.

Speaking to O Jogo (via HITC), the Arsenal midfielder said the following:

“Of course I admire him, he is an extraordinary player, I know him very well from Portugal, he played for Benfica before. I think we are similar players, with similar qualities, too.”

Both Vieira and Bernardo Silva are Portuguese players playing in the Premier League. While Silva is an established member of the Portugal national team, Vieira has only represented the U-21 side of his country.

Similar to Bernardo Silva, Fabio Vieira is also an attacking midfielder who is capable of playing in central midfield or on the right wing. The Arsenal star is six years junior to his compatriot and could therefore replace him in the international setup at some stage.

Fabio Vieira is currently into his first season in the Premier League. The Portuguese player joined the Gunners from FC Porto in the summer of 2022 for a fee of around £34 million which includes various add-ons.

Vieira has had a mixed start to his life in England. Despite making 17 appearances in the Premier League, Vieira has only made two starts for the Gunners and has completed the full 90 minutes on just one occasion. The remaining 15 appearances in the league have come off the bench.

Fabio Vieira has contributed two goals and six assists from 27 games across all competitions.

Arsenal maintain their five-point lead over Manchester City in the Premier League

Arsenal still hold a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings with just 11 games remaining in the 2022-23 season. The Gunners recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory over fellow London side Fulham at Craven Cottage to cement their lead over Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side, meanwhile, registered a narrow 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace, thanks to an Erling Haaland penalty. It was vital for Manchester City to grab three points to maintain the pressure on the Gunners in the title race.

Arsenal and Manchester City are scheduled to play each other in the Premier League next month. The game will be played at the Etihad Stadium on April 26.

