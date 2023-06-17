"I thought it was quite suitable" - Manchester City youngster reveals reason for copying Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration against Manchester United

Manchester City U21 striker Will Dickson has claimed that he did Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration 'in the moment' after scoring against Manchester United's U21 side.

City's youth sides have been as good as their senior team in recent seasons. The senior team, U21 and U18 teams have won their respective leagues three years in a row now.

During the 2022-23 season, Manchester City's U21 hammered city rivals Manchester United U21 6-1 at Old Trafford in November. Will Dickson scored a goal and provided an assist in the game. After scoring, he replicated Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'SIUUU' celebration.

Dickson was recently asked by Manchester Evening News about the same and he replied:

"There was no thinking behind it, it was in the moment. I'm not sure, Ronaldo was at United at the time and I thought it was quite suitable. It was just one of them."

Dickson scored 18 goals and provided three assists in 38 games across all competitions for Manchester City U21 and U18 sides.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, had a torrid 2022-23 campaign for Manchester United, scoring just three goals in 16 appearances across competitions. He also gave a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, criticizing the club's hierarchy and manager Erik ten Hag.

Following this, the Portuguese icon's contract was terminated with mutual agreement and he joined the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals origin of celebration copied by Manchester City youngster

Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' celebration has become iconic and has been replicated not just by several footballers but also by athletes from other sports. It began in the Portuguese forward's Real Madrid days and he continued it with the likes of Juventus and Manchester United.

Ronaldo was recently asked about the origin of his celebration and he replied (via Sport Bible):

"I was in the USA and we played against Chelsea. I don't know where this came from, the celebration. I just scored a goal and I did this, and I did 'yes', 'Siiuuu'!"

He added:

"But it was natural, to be honest, it was natural. And since that, I start to do it and I feel the supporters and the fans, when they see me, they're like, 'Cristiano, Siiuuu!' I say, 'Wow, people are reminded of Cristiano because of the Siiuuu!' So it's good, I continue like that."

Cristiano Ronaldo then originated another celebration during his second stint with Manchester United called 'Nap'.

Incidentally, Manchester City's U21 captain Carlos Borges copied the 'Nap' celebration last season after beating United U21 6-1.

