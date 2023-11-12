“I’ve also heard about it” - Midfielder admits he knows about Chelsea’s interest

Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo has admitted that he knows about Chelsea's interest in him.

According to Goal Brasil (h/t SportWitness), Chelsea recently made a formal offer for the player, who is also apparently liked by Arsenal. Corinthians are yet to respond to the offer for the 18-year-old, whose contract runs until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Speaking to local journalists recently, Moscardo mentioned that he is aware of Chelsea's interest, while also talking about potential offers from other European teams. He told Globo Esporte:

"To tell you the truth, I have very little information, my father knows a few things, he prefers not to tell me so as not to influence my head too much, to end up taking a little bit of my focus here, he says: ‘Here your focus is on Corinthians’. Let’s wait for the season to end, there are still a few games to go, and we’ll see what we can do.

"Of course there’s interest from various clubs, I’ve also heard about it, there was strong interest from Chelsea a few months ago, but if you stop to think about where I’m going now, at this moment, it’s not good. I want to help Corinthians now to get them out of this situation."

Moscardo, who specializes in playing as a defensive midfielder, has made 22 senior appearances for the Brazilian club across competitions. His comments indicate that the Blues were seriously interested in him during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea signed Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, and Romeo Lavia to strengthen the base of the midfield before the September 1 deadline.

Chelsea prepare for Manchester City clash on the back of Tottenham win

On the results front, it hasn't been smooth sailing for Chelsea since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital's takeover of the club.

After finishing 12th last season, they are currently languishing in 10th with 15 points from 11 matches. But arguably their finest moment in recent months came on 6 November, when they thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 in north London.

The Blues will hence go into the clash against Manchester City on Sunday (12 November) with a bit of momentum. The west London giants have won both of their games in November so far, having beaten Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at the start of the month in the EFL Cup.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have beaten Chelsea in all of their last six encounters, conceding no goals. They are currently top of the tree in the Premier League with 27 points from 11 matches.