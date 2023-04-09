"I want to be part of this club for many years" – Chelsea summer signing rubbishes claims that he's looking to leave 

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has opened up on his future amid uncertainty around his future, expressing his desire to remain at Stamford Bridge for a number of years.

Koulibaly, 31, has struggled to settle into his new club since arriving from Napoli for £34 million last July. So far, he has played 30 matches across all competitions and has also contributed two goals and one assist.

Earlier in February, transfer insider Graeme Bailey stated that the 68-cap Senegal international will be sold ahead of next season. He said:

"There is going to be lots of incomings again at Chelsea this summer, we know that – but the exits are going to be as fascinating. There could easily be up to a dozen players leave, depending on who else arrives. One of the big names is set to be Kalidou Koulibaly."

Koulibaly, who has a deal until June 2026 with the Blues, has emerged on Inter Milan's radar as a permanent option, according to TEAMtalk.

Speaking to The Times, Koulibaly clarified his current situation, saying:

"I know I'm not at 100 per cent yet, but think I'm coming to my level. Chelsea made a big decision to sign me and there's a big desire to give back. I want to be part of this club for many years."

Sharing his thoughts on the Blues' ongoing struggles, Koulibaly added:

"This is not the year we all were expecting, but sometimes when you have big changes, new proprietors, and half the team is new, everybody has to adapt. But we know how big the ambition is and we're going to work to win back the confidence of the supporters."

Chelsea are currently languishing in 11th place in the 2022-23 Premier League table, with just 39 points from 30 games, 17 points off the top four.

Chelsea slammed for recent PL defeat

Speaking to Sky Sports, Arsenal great Paul Merson hit out at Chelsea after their recent 1-0 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers on April 8. He said:

"There was no urgency. They never went out and moved the ball quickly. It was very slow. For about 15 minutes in the second half, they really moved it quickly, and they were going through Wolves without making any chances. My only benefit of the doubt is they're waiting for Wednesday night. If they turn up like that, it will be pointless going to the second leg. It could end being a cricket score."

The Blues are next scheduled to be in action at Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday (April 12).

Poll : 0 votes