"If we lose tomorrow, we won't be PL champions" - Manchester City's Pep Guardiola makes bold claim regarding Premier League title race

Before Manchester City's Premier League home clash against Leicester City on April 15, Pep Guardiola claimed that the Cityzens won't be champions if they lose to the Foxes.

City are trailing Arsenal by six points with a game in hand. There is barely any room for error in the closely contested title race.

Telling the media ahead of the clash against Leicester City, Guardiola pointed out the fact:

"We cannot forget: We are six points behind Arsenal...We are consistent now, that’s why we are winning games right now. If we lose tomorrow, we won’t be Premier League champions..."

City have 67 points on the board from 29 matches. They earned an emphatic 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in their most recent UEFA Champions League home game.

Leicester City, meanwhile, have only 25 points from 30 matches and are 19th in the league table at this point in time.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke further about the Premier League title race

Southampton FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola further reflected on the ongoing Premier League title race against Arsenal. The Spaniard claimed that he is unsure whether the Gunners' schedule will play a part.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Leicester City showdown, Guardiola said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Honestly I don't know [whether Arsenal's schedule will play a factor]. Sometimes I will experience every four days games and we are in a rythmn and this helps us. We will play a lot of competitions to the end and it helps us. Sometimes we play one week lose the rythmn when it is a week."

He added:

"Sometimes when we play Saturday Tuesday, the minds of the players are always in here. If we have one week or two days off we lose this rythmn. In six or seven weeks it is over and the players will do everything to keep going."

Manchester City are the current defending champions. Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking to win the league for the first time since 2003-04.

