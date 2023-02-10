"It feels like that’s coming back" - Jamie Carragher reveals why he is 'worried' about Manchester United

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes Manchester United have had a resurgence in form this season under manager Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils appointed the Dutch boss as head coach after he left Ajax in the summer.

Manchester United have struggled to maintain their stature as English giants since legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013 when they last won the Premier League. The club have not won a trophy since their UEFA Europa League victory under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

However, Carragher insists there is a different aura surrounding Old Trafford this term under the new manager. The Englishman said on Sky Bet's The Overlap (via the Daily Mail):

"It does feel different to me under Erik ten Hag. I always felt there was a negativity around the previous managers. With Jose Mourinho it felt like there were problems between him and the board. With Louis van Gaal, I’m not sure the fans were ever on board with his style of football. And with Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer], no one ever thought he would be a manager who could win United a title."

He added:

"But now it feels like they’ve got a manager who knows what he’s doing. Also, it feels like there’s a spirit at United that we haven’t seen for a while. It feels like that’s coming back. I think there’s something happening at Manchester United that I didn’t see with those other managers. So it’s worry, yeah!"

United have in fact had a stellar season in the Premier League so far. Ten Hag's side are third in the league table and are two points off second-placed Manchester City.

"Scoring from everywhere" - Erik ten Hag slams interviewer over Manchester United star's criticism

Manchester United drew 2-2 against Leeds United on 8 February as Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho got on the scoresheet.

Rashford started the encounter on the right wing with Wout Weghorst deployed as a striker. Following the encounter, an interviewer suggested to Ten Hag that the England international struggles on occasion when playing on the right.

The Dutch boss laughed and replied:

"Well, which game was it? It was against Burnley he scored twice from the right, great goals."

The interviewer then apologized and said 'my bad' as Ten Hag nodded and continued:

"Yeah. Marcus Rashford is scoring from everywhere. It doesn’t matter if it’s from the right, in the centre or over on the left. He’s scoring from everywhere and today he showed it again."

Rashford has in fact been in exceptional goal-scoring form this season. The England international has been clinical in front of goal across competitions, racking up 20 goals in 33 games for Manchester United this term.

