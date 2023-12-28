"It looks like they've signed the wrong winger" - Pundit comically claims Manchester United misspelled EPL attacker's name when signing Antony

talkSPORT pundit Alex Crook reckons Manchester United should have signed Mohammed Kudus from Ajax rather than Antony.

The Red Devils paid a reported £82 million to sign Antony from the Eredivisie giants in August 2022. That makes the Brazilian winger the second most expensive signing in the club's history, behind Paul Pogba.

However, Antony, 23, has failed to live up to expectations since moving to Old Trafford. He's managed eight goals and three assists in 64 games but is without a goal or assist in 20 games across competitions this season.

Antony played alongside Kudus during his time at the Johan Cruyff Arena. The 23-year-old's stock was growing and he earned a reported £38 million move to West Ham United this past summer.

Kudus has adapted to life at the London Stadium with ease, posting nine goals and one assist in 23 games across competitions. The Ghanaian attacker is a player Erik ten Hag knows well having coached him at Ajax.

Crook acknowledged how it can be tough for players that head from the Eredivisie to the Premier League when discussing Kudus. He namedropped Antony, telling the UK radio station:

"It's not always easy to make the step up from the Dutch league, just ask Antony."

Crook then questioned whether the Red Devils had made an error when signing Antony and were looking to sign Kudus:

"I do wonder if Manchester United misspelled Kudus' name when they made the official bid for Antony because it looks like they've signed the wrong winger from Ajax."

Kudus flourished under Ten Hag at Ajax, bagging five goals and four assists in 42 games. He's a versatile attacker who can play on the right wing, in attacking midfield, and in a center-forward role.

The Hammers forward spoke about how his style of play worked well while playing under Ten Hag. He said in December 2022 (via United In Focus):

"In (Ten Hag's) style of play, creative and attacking, I saw myself. It was exactly in line with my personal qualities and how I wanted to develop."

Manchester United have run into major issues on the attacking front this season. Antony's miserable form has coincided with Rasmus Hojlund's slow start in the Premier League and Marcus Rashford's drop-off from last season's brilliance.

Manchester United could reportedly replace Antony with PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko

Johan Bakayoko is on Manchester United's radar.

Manchester United's patience with Antony's disappointing spell thus far at Old Trafford may be wearing thin. It looks as though the Red Devils are in the market for a new winger.

According to Sport1 (via Metro), United have added PSV Eindhoven's rising star Johan Bakayoko to their shortlist ahead of the January transfer window. The 20-year-old is shining in the Eredivisie, having posted four goals and 13 assists in 27 games across competitions this season.

Bakayoko was close to joining Brentford in the summer and they matched PSV's £38.5 million valuation of the Belgian. But, he turned down the chance to join Thomas Frank's side.

Manchester United aren't the only Premier League heavyweights interested in the exciting right-winger. Liverpool are also notably keeping tabs on his situation, with the player having just over two years left on his contract.