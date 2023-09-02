“It has never happened, even when we signed Messi” – Mauricio Pochettino fires warning to Chelsea signing with Lionel Messi example

Referring to when he coached Lionel Messi, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino warned £42.5m acquisition Cole Palmer that there are no guaranteed starters under his management. The manager addressed this topic during a media briefing prior to the Blues' weekend face-off against Nottingham Forest.

On the subject of Palmer's inclusion in the first team, Pochettino maintained his longstanding policy of not promising game time to anyone. This is regardless of their reputation or the fee paid for them. He stated (via GOAL):

"If someone guarantees to some player to play, ok, but that is not the case here. The player needs to come and to perform and let us manage and then, if he deserves to play, he will. I am sure that was the same at City. But for us, even when you pay big money for a player at Chelsea, it doesn’t mean you are guaranteed to play. That's the wrong way to think."

Pochettino emphasized that the notion of a 'guaranteed spot' is a misinterpretation:

"People need to learn about that. When we sign a player, we do it for them to be part of the squad, involved in the squad, be part of the club. Be part of the dynamic. We never sign players who we promise will play. It has never happened, even when we signed Messi at Paris St-Germain."

The Blues' attacking midfield is already a congested area with no shortage of talent, making Palmer's role even more speculative. With Chelsea having multiple options at the front, it's uncertain how the 21-year-old will fit into this jigsaw.

After all, competition is fierce and Palmer will have to show more than just potential to find a place in the team's regular lineup.

When Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino revealed that coaching Lionel Messi in Paris was like teaming with Maradona

In a revealing interview with Spanish publication Relevo in 2022, current Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino candidly discussed his coaching stint in Paris.

Pochettino reflected on the Argentine forward's difficult transition during his first year at PSG, coming from FC Barcelona, where he had been a fixture for two decades. He compared Messi's presence to the days when he shared the pitch with Diego Maradona (via PSGTalk):

“It’s like when I had Maradona as a teammate. I have the best next to me, let’s give the ball to him. In Paris, the first season especially, that was missing.

"Give it to Messi; there is no need to do certain things if you have a player as decisive as him. It was a satisfaction being his coach, despite the fact that he was his age, he came from the Copa América after a month-and-a-half of a traumatic situation with his departure from Barca after 20 years.”

Messi's initial hurdles in Paris faded away and his performance improved with time. In his time with PSG, the Argentina captain played 75 matches overall, scoring 32 goals and providing 35 assists.

The legendary forward now thrives in the American soccer scene, currently dazzling fans with Inter Miami. The Argentine icon has been nothing short of sensational. In merely 10 games, the veteran forward has netted an astounding 11 goals, exceeding all expectations.