"It has been a while now" - Frank Leboeuf hits out at Chelsea star following 2-2 draw against Aston Villa

Football pundit Frank Leboeuf believes Chelsea attacker Mykhailo Mudryk has looked clueless at times since his arrival last year. He urged the youngster to adapt quickly and learn to link up with his teammates.

Speaking on ESPN following Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday, April 28, Leboeuf criticized Mudryk for his low output, saying:

"Now we have to talk about Mudryk. That's the problem with Mudryk. You give time to a young player to adapt, especially when you come from a country at war, so psychologically, it's difficult. But it has been a while now. It works for his country because he is scoring goals but it doesn't work with Chelsea. He runs and plays fast, but he seems to lose it."

He added:

"He seems to have no clue how football can be played together with all his teammates. He has a feeling, subconsciously, he has something. Maybe a gift? But it's like he never learned to play with his teammates."

Mudryk was signed by the Blues from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 after he came excruciatingly close to joining Arsenal. He started the recent 2-2 draw against Aston Villa, where the Blues turned down a 2-0 deficit to get a point.

Frank Leboeuf urged Chelsea to be patient with Mykhailo Mudryk

Frank Leboeuf spoke about Mykhailo Mudryk earlier this year and claimed that the winger was still young and needed time. He had urged the Chelsea fans to give him more time to see the forward's best.

He said on ESPN:

"He [Mudryk] is very young, it's a big change for him, big money spent on him – the guy has too much pressure, and you have to make sure he is going to adjust and adapt to a new situation in the best way. We can all be impatient, we live in a world of impatience and we want to see the best of Mudryk, we want to see what he did in his first game for us. But right now we have to be a bit patient."

Mudryk has scored just six goals for the Blues in 54 matches and assisted four times.