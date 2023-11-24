“It’s a case out of the ordinary" - Barcelona star claims club have to protect breakout star Lamine Yamal from expectatons and pressure

Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres has given his two cents regarding the explosive rise of breakout star Lamine Yamal this season. The former Manchester City star reckoned that the club must protect the 16-year-old prodigy from pressure and unrealistic expectations.

It goes without mentioning that Lamine Yamal has been one of the biggest revelations in Spanish Football so far this season. The winger has established himself as a vital member of Xavi's squad at such a young age. He has impressed many with his incredible talent, unbelievable maturity, and composure on the ball.

Speaking via Spanish outlet AS, Ferran Torres reckoned that the teenager is currently enjoying the sport but was quick to resound the warning that the path isn't always smooth.

“I think Lamine is now enjoying the beautiful part of football," he said. "Obviously, he is being warned that not everything is beautiful in football, nor will it always be beautiful. But from that point on, he has to take it naturally."

He added:

“He is a normal kid, often shy, but he is gaining confidence with us and is opening up. Among the young people, we form a group, and we make jokes with each other, which is important in the end. God willing, we will have many years together."

The former Manchester City star urged Barcelona to protect their prized jewel from unrealistic expectations and pressure that could damage or disrupt his progress.

"It’s a case out of the ordinary," he said. "We have to protect him. Barça has a lot of media coverage, there is no patience, at the beginning everything is forgiven, but there comes a point when it doesn’t matter if you score, if you do something wrong, that’s what they’re going to put on."

Barcelona have seen a number of young players rise from La Masia recently, including the likes of Gavi and Fermin Lopez.

Lamine Yamal's numbers with Barcelona this season

Lamine Yamal made his debut appearance for Barcelona's senior team back in April, coming on as a substitute for Pablo Gavi in a La Liga clash with Real Betis. Since then, he's only grown in strength in Catalonia and has managed to establish himself under Xavi this season.

So far, the winger has made 17 appearances for the Catalan giants across all competitions this season, contributing a goal and three assists. Beyond the numbers, his effectiveness on the right flank and composure on the ball have earned him a lot of admirers.

Lamine Yamal has been signaled as one to watch for the future and his potential is obviously over the radar. Barcelona however, have a duty to not only nurture him but also protect him from several factors that could hinder his progress.