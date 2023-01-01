"It's crazy money" - Ex-Manchester United defender understands Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to move to Al-Nassr

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has opened up on Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning move to Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr FC on a whooping £177 million-a-year deal following his abrupt exit from Manchester United in November.

Despite the fact that the Portuguese international has left the Red Devils on a poor note, Wes Brown has claimed that Ronaldo will be remembered as a legend at Old Trafford.

Brown also claimed that it was impossible for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to reject such a lucrative offer. The former England defender told The Metro:

"Ultimately, he tried to go in the summer and there was nothing really here for him. I’m not sure what clubs [were in] but the clubs he wanted to come in just didn’t.

"Ultimately, it is crazy money for him. It will be a bit different for him, it will be a different experience for him."

"But regardless, he is a legend of game and whatever people say, as a Manchester United fan, he will always be a legend at the club."

Wes Brown has also wished Cristiano Ronaldo all the best for his future before he hangs up his boots. He added:

"We achieved so much when he was there, we have to wish him the best. There isn’t long left now, he just needs to enjoy it and play as much as we can.

"It is a bit different for him but it also depends on what the family all agree on and what they all agree on too."

Manchester United terminated Cristiano Ronaldo's contract in November following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticized the club.

The Portuguese superstar publicly hit out at manager Erik ten Hag, former manager Ralf Rangnick, and several former players like Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney.

Cristiano Ronaldo has explained his decision to join Al-Nassr after Manchester United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo has explained his reasons behind joining Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr after leaving Manchester United last month. He said:

"The vision of what Al Nassr are doing and developing in Saudi Arabia both in terms of men’s and women’s football is very inspiring."

"We can see from Saudi Arabia’s recent performance at the World Cup that this is a country with big football ambitions and a lot of potential.

"I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment."

The former Real Madrid legend was reportedly offered to a host of European clubs but no club showed interest.

