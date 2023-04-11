"It's not going to be easy" – Ian Wright reveals the four key games that will determine Arsenal's Premier League title chances this season

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has identified four matches in the Gunners' Premier League title run-in that will determine their fate at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Arsenal are currently sitting atop the 2022-23 Premier League table with 73 points from 30 matches, six points ahead of Manchester City. However, Pep Guardiola's side still have a game in hand.

The Gunners are aiming to break their 19-year-long Premier League drought this season. City could leapfrog them in the standings if they win their game in hand and beat Arsenal at home in a potential title-deciding contest on Wednesday (April 26).

Speaking on The Kelly and Wrighty Show, Wright shared his thoughts on the Gunners' upcoming fixtures with eight games left to play. He said:

"Winning the Premier League title is no cakewalk, is it? It's going to be tough – this is the stage of the season where the pressure ramps up. We expect City to find their best form but no game is easy because almost every team is still playing for something."

Identifying four crucial encounters for the north London side, Wright added:

"They have got to get through this period if they want to win the title – but it's not going to be easy. Playing City will be really tough and they will cause problems but I'm also looking at the Chelsea, Newcastle and Brighton games. Those are the games for me."

Expressing his doubts about City dropping points, Wright concluded:

"Arsenal need to go into all of those games with belief because that's what it's going to take. Can you see City lose any games? I'm not sure. I find it very difficult to see them dropping points."

Arsenal are next scheduled to lock horns with a struggling West Ham United side in their Premier League away clash on Sunday (April 16).

Mikel Arteta urged to play Arsenal star more

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon asserted that Kieran Tierney will feature more in the Gunners' final stretch of games in the ongoing Premier League season. Speaking to Old Firm Derby betting, he said:

''I think he will be used between now and the end of the season and I think he is going to play a massive part in Mikel's plans. He played left centre-half for Scotland [in 2-0 win against Spain] and he was outstanding. He's a brilliant player who has struggled with niggly injuries and you hope that he can get a good run of games."

Tierney, 25, has been demoted to a secondary role behind Oleksandr Zinchenko this campaign. So far, he has scored one goal and laid out two assists in 1200 minutes of action, spread across 30 appearances.

