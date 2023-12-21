"It's not going to go anywhere" - Ex-Bayern Munich CEO makes bold comments on Real Madrid and Barcelona's plans with Super League

Former Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has shared his thoughts on the European Super League. The German football legend believes that the competition has no future and will soon die a natural death.

For over two years now, a war has raged on between the governing body of European football, UEFA, and the leadership of the European Super League. The breakaway tournament was backed by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and his Barcelona counterpart Josep Bartomeu, as well as former Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli in 2021.

Many of Europe's clubs were against the creation of the Super League, including English sides like Chelsea and Liverpool. There was also opposition from clubs around Europe, with the likes of PSG and Bayern Munich kicking against the competition.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge maintained his stance on the competition when he spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport about his thoughts on the competition. He believes that Barcelona and Real Madrid decided to start the competition out of jealousy of the Premier League.

"It's not going to go anywhere. English, German and French teams will never take part. Then Real Madrid and Barcelona can play the tournament by themselves."

"Serie A would become Serie B and the Bundesliga the second division. And do you know why all this? To damage the Premier League which earns more simply because it is better. Especially the Spanish clubs - they wanted to damage it [the Premier League] so they invented this tournament."

The European Super League received clearance to take off following a court ruling by Grand Chamber of the European Court of Justice on Thursday (December 21). Plans are already in place by the organizers to begin the competition, but many sides remain uninterested.

What next with the European Super League?

Following the court's ruling in their favor, the governing body of the European Super League quickly revealed the potential modalities of the competition. They intend to have up to 80 sides participate in the competition, with the teams placed in divisions.

Barcelona and Real Madrid remain the biggest supporters of the competition, which is aimed at pitting the biggest teams in Europe against each other more regularly.

The European Super League is a real possibility now, following the court ruling on the matter. It remains to be seen which clubs join the initiative and participate in the competition.