“It’s not going to happen all the time” - Thierry Henry believes Arsenal summer signing has saved the club a few times this season

Thierry Henry warned Mikel Arteta that Declan Rice has been saving Arsenal often this season. He is not sure how much longer it would continue and hinted that other players needed to step up.

Speaking to CBS Sport on Paramount+, Henry claimed that Rice was becoming the hero for Arsenal and has done it on multiple occasions this season. He warned his former side that they need to stop relying on the former West Ham United star and said via HITC:

“Declan Rice saves us a couple of times. It’s not going to happen all the time.”

Rice has scored thrice this campaign – two of them coming as late winners, while the other was against Chelsea in a 2-2 draw when they were behind by two goals.

Thierry Henry unsure about 'weird' role handed to Declan Rice at Arsenal

Thierry Henry was not sure about the role handed to Declan Rice by Mikel Arteta during their win over Sevilla earlier this season. The Gunners legend claimed that the midfielder was too advanced in the press but was staying back while they were attacking.

He was on CBS Sports when he said via NowArsenal:

“He had a weird role on the night, Declan Rice, as he was low to build up and high to press. We talk about an offensive balance and you have a 2-3-5 with Ben White on the side and the two holding as Jorginho and Declan Rice but there is something very interesting."

He added:

“When White goes, Saka has to stay and keep the shape of that offensive balance, which Sevilla didn’t deal with. Saka keeps the structure of the team, Odegaard comes but he will never go high unless they switch. Off the ball, he [Rice] plays as a 10 because he has an eye on their holding midfielder, they wanted to make sure the two holding were never going to be on the ball.”

Arsenal signed Rice from West Ham United after smashing the Premier League transfer record and paying £105 million. However, they did face some tough competition from Manchester City and Bayern Munich in the summer.