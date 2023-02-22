"It’s no problem, we will buy him" - Shakhtar Donetsk chief Darijo Srna cheekily claims club will bring Chelsea's Mykhaylo Mudryk back

Shakhtar Donetsk's director of football Darijo Srna recently joked that the Ukrainian club will buy Mykhaylo Mudryk back from Chelsea. Srna, who made a name for himself as a right-back during his playing career, claimed that Mudryk is currently not happy in West London due to the club's recent form.

Shakhtar sold Mudryk for a massive fee in the January transfer window. While the winger was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, he ended up going to their London rivals, Chelsea.

Since his move to the Premier League, Mudryk is yet to register a goal contribution, which is in stark contrast to his form in Shakhtar. Speaking about the player's current mentality, Srna told Football Ramble:

"The market decided the price, not me or our president. Mudryk is one of the best players in Europe in his position after Mbappe or Vincius then it’s Mudryk. If someone wants to buy a player from Shakhtar they must respect us. We know how to sell players and how to buy players."

Srna added that the 22-year-old has the qualities to become one of the best players in the Premier League:

"He’s from our academy, an amazing kid, an amazing player. Unfortunately, at Chelsea now he’s not in a good mood, Mykhaylo as well, but he has all the qualities to be one of the best players in the Premier League in the next couple of years."

Srna further joked that Shakhtar would buy Mykhaylo Mudryk back from Chelsea if needed once the war in Ukraine is over. He said:

“It’s no problem, we will buy him back after the war. We will buy him back after the war.”

The Blues have been in miserable form in recent weeks, winning none of their last five matches and losing their last two.

Darijo Srna is confident that Mykhaylo Mudryk will be a success at Chelsea

Despite Mykhaylo Mudryk's slow start to life at the Blues, Darijo Srna is confident that it's only a matter of time before the attacker finds his groove. Srna said:

“Don’t worry about Mudryk, you will enjoy watching him. This is 35% of Mudryk, he is not playing well the coach at Chelsea now is not in a good mood and they’re not playing well, but they need time. Mudryk will be ok, don’t worry.”

Graham Potter's team will return to action on February 26 as they take on Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League away clash.

