"It’s really dangerous" - Mauricio Pochettino slams Alan Shearer for his criticism of out-of-form summer Chelsea signing 

Mauricio Pochettino has hit out at Alan Shearer for his comments on Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson. He believes that the analysis was really 'dangerous' but admitted that it was not the best match for the forward.

Speaking in his presser ahead of the match against Blackburn Rovers, the manager claimed that he did see the analysis from Shearer but was unhappy with it. Pochettino believes Jackson is improving and needs more time to get to his best as he said (via Metro):

"I nearly said no, but I cannot lie [about watching Match of the Day]! That is what we were talking about at half-time. About to expose the space."

He added:

"I think that Nico, if you watch the game against Liverpool or Dortmund in pre-season, or Luton, he was doing what the analysis was about and what we expect. But for different circumstances, Nico is not at his best today. For different circumstances, but we need to recover the player that was."

Pochettino said that Jackson isn't the only player to have underwhelming games for Chelsea this season, saying:

"But it's really dangerous this type of analysis because it's one game. I cannot lie, it wasn't his best but we need to be fair. If you watch Luton, if you watch Dortmund in pre-season, if you watch Liverpool, you will see this is one player. Brentford game was another player."

He added:

"I agree with the analysis, but it's not fair to say he is not this or you know. I agree with analysis, but not to say he is not capable to do what we expect of him."

Chelsea signed the 22-year-old from Villarreal in the summer for a reported £32 million fee. He has scored just once in the league and that came in a 3-0 win over Luton Town at Stamford Bridge.

What did Alan Shearer say about Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson?

Alan Shearer was not happy with Nicolas Jackson's display against Brentford at the weekend and claimed that the forward was 'very raw and unsure'. The Premier League legend added that the new Chelsea signing was not in the right position most of the time and said (via Metro):

"To be more prolific you have to get yourself into scoring positions. There was a complete lack of movement from him [Jackson] today. He looks very raw and at times unsure what to do. You've got to make defenders work. Goalscorers don't hang around on the edge of the box like he does. It's his job to get on the end of it."

Chelsea have just Jackson available to play up front right now due to injury issues. Armando Broja and Christopher Nkunku are expected to be back for Pochettino's side after the international break later this month.