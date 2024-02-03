"It's not a secret" - Erik ten Hag admits Manchester United could not fulfil his transfer wish because of FFP issues

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admited that he could not fulfil his transfer plans during the winter transfer window because of Financial Fair Play regulations. The Dutchman has admitted that he wanted to sign a new striker in January but his hands were tied because of the Red Devils' financial situation.

Ten Hag criticized the FInancial Fair Play rules which did not allow him to add one more striker to his ranks in January. The former Ajax manager said, as quoted by Tribal Football:

"It's not a secret I wanted a striker. With the injury to Martial, we don't really have the back-up. But it wasn't possible because we have to match the FFP (financial fair play) rules. There are some disadvantages with FFP. To make space for FFP, you have to sell players and you have to sell good players and I don't think that's the way you build a team."

Ten Hag added:

"We have Omari (Forson), we have Amad Diallo. Of course we have (Marcus) Rashford who can play there. But I think for the rest, all the positions are occupied. We have to be a little bit creative, it's up to the No.9 position."

Manchester United have endured a difficult season this time around and find themselves seventh in the table. A major reason behind their struggles has been their poor goalscoring form. Manchester United have a negative goal difference of four which suggests that they have to improve in the attacking department.

Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund has scored just three league goals thus far. However, all his three goals have come in the last three games which could be an indication that the Dane is finally finding his feet in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag opens up on Mason Mount's struggles at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoke about Mason Mount's injury struggles this season. The England international has endured a nightmare spell at Old Trafford so far, having joined the Red Devils in a £60 million deal from Chelsea last summer.

The two-time Chelsea Player of the Year has been plagued by injuries since his switch to Old Trafford. The 25-year-old has made just four Premier League starts for Manchester United while coming on as a substitute on four occasions.

While addressing Mount's injury troubles, Ten Hag said., as quoted by Metro:

"He was struggling from the second game of the season. He returns for a period and then picked up another injury, so of course that’s not great. That is very frustrating for him and I really feel for him, so I really want to be there for him because he had such high expectations – and I had high expectations."

The Dutchman added:

"I’m sure he [will be] a very good player for us. But first of all – and we have to do it very securely – is to get him fit. Secure in the process – step by step, don’t force it – and then hopefully, by the end of the season, he can stay fit and find himself in the team – or at least he plays a role in this team."

Mount has played just 626 minutes of first-team football across competitions for Manchester United this campaign, having produced just one assist in the process.

