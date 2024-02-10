"It’s a shame" - Sam Allardyce slams Chelsea as they plan to sell key player in the summer

Sam Allardyce has slammed Chelsea as the Blues look quite likely to part ways with midfielder Conor Gallagher in the summer. Gallagher has been strongly linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge over the last couple of transfer windows but still remains at his boyhood club.

Despite being one of the better players for an underwhelming Chelsea side this season, Gallagher's future has been up in the air mostly because of the Blues' difficulties with Financial Fair Play.

The west London giants will need to balance their books following their extraordinary spending spree since being taken over by Todd Boehly.

Sam Allardyce has labeled the situation as a 'shame' and hit out at the Blues for their policy. The former West Ham United manager said on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, as quoted by TBR Football:

“If he goes for £40m or £50m, that’s half of what they want to get in. That’s why Everton have been selling the past few years to make sure they don’t get to where they are now. He might be the one who has to be sacrificed, and it’s a shame because he’s Chelsea through and through."

Newcastle United were hot on the midfielder's tail last summer and pursued a deal until the deadline day. However, they did not renew their interest in the 24-year-old in January because of their financial situation while Tottenham Hotspur made their interest known.

Gallagher has been almost ever-present for Chelsea this season, having produced one goal and six assists in 31 appearances across competitions. The 23-year-old has made 76 appearances for the west London club till date, scoring four times and producing seven assists.

Chelsea ready to splash €100 million for long-term Manchester United target: Reports

Chelsea have been reportedly tipped to spend a whopping €100 million for the signing of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong. The Dutchman has been a long-term target of Manchester United but a move could never really materialize.

The Blues have spent more than a billion pounds since Todd Boehly took over at the club but the investment has not transcended to right results on the pitch. The west London giants are reportedly looking to bring in another star midfielder to boost their midfield ranks despite having already signed two 100-million-plus midfielders.

De Jong is regarded as one of the best midfielders in Europe right now but could be offloaded by Barcelona for the right price because of the club's financial woes. A fee of more than €100 million could be enough to tempt Barca into selling one of their most prized assets and Chelsea are understood to be ready to test their resolve.

De Jong has so far made a total of 22 appearances for Barcelona this season, registering one goal in the process. The Dutch maestro joined the Blaugrana in 2019 for €75 million and has made a total of 205 appearances for the club, winning three trophies in this stint.