"It's all for show" - Manchester United legend Roy Keane enraged by what Pep Guardiola did after derby win

Manchester United icon Roy Keane has criticized Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for having a post-match conversation with Erling Haaland on the pitch.

The Red Devils suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of the reigning English champions at Old Trafford on Sunday (29 October). Haaland opened the scoring in the encounter with a penalty in the first half.

The Norwegian forward had the chance to put his side 2-0 up near the break, but his header was saved by Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana. However, Haaland made sure to finish off another chance at a header in the second half, completing his brace in the derby.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward then set up Phil Foden's 80th-minute strike, capping off a wonderful performance. Despite his success, Guardiola had a discussion with his star striker after the full-time whistle regarding the missed header.

Keane has slammed the former Barcelona manager for having an unnecessary chat that could have been done in the dressing room. The retired Manchester United midfielder believes Guardiola did so just for show. He said on Sky Sports:

"It’s all for show. It’s all for show. You can have that chat in the dressing room. What’s the big deal? It was a lovely header but you don’t need to be on the pitch talking about it for five minutes. Just get down the tunnel and enjoy your victory."

Manchester United will next face Newcastle United in the EFL Cup Round of 16 at Old Trafford on Wednesday (November 1).

"The moment will come" - Erik ten Hag backs Manchester United star to recover from goal-drought after derby defeat

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has backed Marcus Rashford to rediscover some of the form he displayed last season despite his struggles this term.

The England international has scored only once so far in 13 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils this season. His woes continued in United's derby defeat to City as he failed to get on the scoresheet after a poor performance.

Rashford had only four touches in the opposition box while making just one successful dribble in the encounter (via FotMob). Following the encounter, Ten Hag was quizzed about the forward's misfortunes this season.

The former Ajax manager said (per the club's official website):

"It will come. The moment will come. Every game, he will have his chances and it is up to him but it will come."