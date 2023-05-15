“It’s a terrible foul, disgraceful” – Liverpool target receives stern criticism from Arsenal staff for what he did to player Jurgen Klopp admire

Arsenal doctor Gary O'Driscoll has sternly criticized reported Liverpool target Moises Caicedo for his tackle on attacker Gabriel Martinelli on Sunday, May 15.

Martinelli had to be taken off after Caicedo's challenge during the Gunners' 3-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates in the Premier League. When asked about the Brazilian attacker's injury by TikToker Kai Cunningham, O'Driscoll said (via Evening Standard):

“Sore. It’s a terrible foul, disgraceful. He’s a bit sore but he should be okay."

Martinelli has been one of Mikel Arteta's team's best players this season, scoring 15 goals and providing six assists in 46 games across competitions.

Caicedo, meanwhile, is a player Arsenal were very interested in in January. However, the north Londoners saw two of their bids rejected by Brighton for the Ecuadorian midfielder.

The midfielder, however, could be on the move in the summer. Liverpool, along with Chelsea, are also reportedly keen to add him to their ranks.

The 21-year-old has made 39 appearances across competitions for Brighton this season.

Brighton manager claimed they might lose Liverpool targets after the Arsenal game

Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo have both been linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer. Seagull's coach Roberto de Zerbi admitted that the club could lose players in the summer.

After his side's fantastic 3-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates, De Zerbi was asked about the futures of Caicedo and Mac Allister. Speaking to the media, he said (via Mirror):

"For sure, we will lose some players, maybe Caicedo or Mac Allister. We have to be ready to bring in other good players."

Speaking about other players like Kaoru Mitoma and Pervis Estupinan, he said:

"For the others, like Mitoma and Estupinan, the best solution is to stay here. I don't know if they are ready to play in the big teams yet. We can offer them the possibility to progress and improve."

Mac Allister joined Brighton from Argentinos Jrs. in 2019 and has since made 108 appearances for the club. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has been in great form this season, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists in 36 games across competitions.

