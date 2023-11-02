"It will be a hard game but we are capable of winning" - Chelsea star Levi Colwill makes bold claim ahead of Tottenham fixture

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has sent a confident message to Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Monday, November 6. The England international, while admitting that it will be a tough fixture, has backed his side to win the clash.

He told the Evening Standard:

"It's a big game - a great one to play in because of the rivalry. Of course, they've got good players but, at the same time, so have we. We played well against the big teams like Arsenal and Liverpool."

Colwill added:

"We have the same approach as any other game no matter whether they are top of the league or not. We can go there and try to win, which we are capable of. It will be a hard game but we are capable of winning."

Tottenham are unbeaten in the league this season and sit atop the table. Colwill, however, will be confident after his good performances this season.

He is a product of Chelsea's academy and has spent loan spells at Brighton & Hove Albion and Huddersfield. The English defender was promoted to the senior team ahead of the current campaign.

He has registered 10 Premier League appearances so far for the Blues, recording one assist. Colwill has also featured in three EFL Cup fixtures for the west London outfit this term.

Chelsea have had a turbulent start to the 2023-24 campaign under Mauricio Pochettino in the English top tier. The Blues are currently 11th in the league standings after three wins, three draws, and four losses this term. The west London outfit are 14 points adrift of leaders Tottenham.

"I don't think he would expect that" - Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says Pochettino will not get guard of honor in Chelsea clash

Chelsea's upcoming encounter against the Lilywhites will see Pochettino return to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium for the first time since 2019. The Argentine manager spent five years as the club's head coach.

He led the team to arguably their closest shot at winning a title, the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League final. While they were defeated by Liverpool in Madrid, Tottenham did display some excellent form that season.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou lavished praise on Pochettino and hailed him for the impact he had at the club. However, he insists that the Chelsea boss will not receive a guard of honor from his former club.

The Tottenham manager said (as quoted by ESPN):

"I doubt there would be anything but respect for Maurício from anyone at this football club -- supporters or people associated with it."

"That doesn't mean he's going to get a guard of honour on Monday night because we want to win. And I don't think he would expect that."

As per Fabrizio Romano, Pochettino was linked with the Tottenham job in the summer as well but both parties ended up going in different directions.