Jamie Carragher explains why Liverpool will miss out on top four spot after Chelsea stalemate

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes that his former club will fail to finish in a top-four spot following their 0-0 draw at Chelsea on Tuesday (April 4).

The Reds registered their seventh Premier League draw of the ongoing season at Stamford Bridge with a host of superstars starting on the substitute bench. Despite the Blues' recent woes, Jurgen Klopp's side turned out to be second-best in a vital encounter for their top-four hopes.

Due to the goalless draw, the Merseyside outfit remained in eighth place in the Premier League standings with 43 points from 28 games. They are currently seven points off the top four and their main rivals, namely Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher shared his thoughts on Liverpool's chances of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. He elaborated:

"I just felt that Liverpool needed to win their last two games to give themselves a glimmer of hope [for finishing in top four]. There's no doubt that given their last seven or eight fixtures – or certainly the last five on paper – you felt that if they were anywhere near getting close, they should win those games [and qualify]."

Carragher, who lifted 11 trophies during his time at Anfield, added:

"I just think the other teams are playing too well right now. You can make a case about winning or losing games, it's when you look at the performances. Tottenham obviously dropped points last night [in a 1-1 draw against Everton], they weren't great at all."

Casting doubt on the Reds' diminishing hopes, Carragher continued:

"But you watch Newcastle's performance against Manchester United [in the 2-0 win last Sunday]. United as well, more often than not, get the job done. I don't believe Liverpool are playing well enough to get the points they need to qualify for Champions League."

After Chelsea, the Reds are set to face Arsenal on Sunday (April 9).

Liverpool enter race to sign Chelsea-linked teenager to bolster midfield depth: Reports

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are set to provide competition to Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal in the race to sign Romeo Lavia this summer. The Reds have identified the Southampton star as an apt addition to their ranks due to his age and ball-winning profile.

Manchester City are also interested in re-signing the Liverpool and Chelsea target ahead of the 2023-24 season. However, the Cityzens' £40 million buy-back clause can only be activated next summer.

Lavia, 19, has emerged as one of the most sought-after names since joining the Saints from City for around £12 million last summer. So far, he has registered a goal and an assist in 25 matches for his club.

