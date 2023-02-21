Journalist claims Arsenal and Manchester City want to sign former Chelsea player in the summer

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Arsenal and Manchester City are interested in signing right-back Tino Livramento, whom Chelsea sold to Southampton in 2021. The Blues pocketed £5 million with their sale of Livramento.

Since his move to St. Mary's, Livramento, 20, has made 32 appearances for Southampton, scoring one goal and providing two assists. He, however, is yet to make an official appearance for the club this season after suffering a serious knee injury and was spotted walking on crutches back in January.

Arsenal have the likes of Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu playing as right-backs. The club, however, recently loaned out Cedric Soares to Fulham. Livramento, given his age, could be a long-term solution.

While Manchester City already have Kyle Walker and Rico Lewis in their ranks, the loss of Joao Cancelo (loaned out to Bayern Munich) has been a massive setback for Pep Guardiola's side.

Reflecting on the top English clubs' interest in Livramento, Ben Jacobs wrote in his column for Caughtoffside (via HITC):

“Tino Livramento is another intriguing option, who has had horrific luck with injuries. The 20-year-old was magnificent last season until he picked up a serious ACL injury against Brighton last April and recently suffered another set-back this January when returning with the Saints’ B team."

Jacobs further added:

“Chelsea have a buy-back option active in 2023, but it’s not thought they’ll activate it, especially now [Malo] Gusto has signed from Lyon. And all suitors will obviously have doubts given his long spell out on the sidelines.

"But Livramento will be monitored when fit with a view to a possible move over the next 2-3 windows by both Arsenal and Manchester City. And if he hadn’t suffered his injury he may already be at one of those two clubs already.”

How have Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea performed the Premier League this season?

Arsenal and Manchester City have been magnificent in the Premier League this season. They are the top two sides in the league table. The Gunners are the league leaders with a two-point lead over the Cityzens, having played one game less.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have had a dismal campaign and underwent a managerial change early in the campaign. The Blues are winless in their last five matches across competitions and have won only two out of their last 15.

They are currently 10th in the league with only 31 points on the board from 23 matches.

