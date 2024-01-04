Journalist claims Manchester City are interested in signing top Arsenal transfer target

According to David Ornstein, Manchester City are interested in signing long-standing Arsenal target Pedro Neto.

Neto has had a remarkable first half of the Premier League campaign with Wolverhampton Wanderers. In 11 appearances for Wolves, Neto has scored once and has provided eight assists. Despite missing a bulk of game time due to a hamstring injury, Neto leads the chart for the highest assist provided in the Premier League this season.

The Portuguese right-winger's high-flying form has caught the Gunners' attention. City are also monitoring the player, as per Ornstein. In a Q&A with The Athletic, the reputed journalist said (via The Boot Room):

"No expectation of him leaving Wolves in January. Summer could well be a different story. Man City like him, as do a couple of other big clubs. We know Arsenal have a long-standing admiration."

City's interest could be worrisome for Mikel Arteta's side. A move to the Emirates doesn't guarantee Neto a regular spot in the starting XI as he faces the challenge of dueling against Bukayo Saka.

However, having Neto in his ranks could give Arteta the luxury of resting Saka. That said, joining last season's treble winners Manchester City is a tempting prospect for any player.

Neto's current deal with Wolves runs until the end of the 2026-27 season. The winger has an estimated market value of €42 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Arsenal and Manchester City are interested in Barcelona ace Pedri: Reports

According to Fichajes, Manchester City and Arsenal are interested in Barcelona's midfield sensation Pedri. The Spaniard is one of the most crucial players for Xavi's side.

However, as per the aforementioned report, Pedri's persistent injury absences have raised doubts at the Catalan club. The 21-year-old has already suffered two different injuries this term, one hamstring issue and one muscular problem. Manchester City, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich are monitoring Pedri's situation, according to Fichajes.

Since his 2019 move from UD Las Palmas, Pedri has made 120 appearances for La Blaugrana, scoring 17 goals and providing nine assists. When fit, he is one of the first names on Barca's team sheet.

Pedri has made 11 appearances for his club this term, scoring once and laying out an assist. He is also an 18-time Spain international and won the Kopa Trophy back in 2021.

Pedri's current Barca deal runs until the end of the 2025-26 season. According to Transfermarkt, the central midfielder has an estimated market value of €90 million.