Journalist issues 'make or break' verdict on Graham Potter's future at Chelsea

Journalist Matt Law has provided an update on manager Graham Potter's future at Chelsea amid the Blues' poor run of form.

Things have not quite worked out for the west London side since Potter was appointed the manager after they parted ways with Thomas Tuchel in September 2022.

Despite their heavy spending of over £600 million over the last two transfer windows, Chelsea find themselves 10th in the Premier League table.

Law has claimed that the Blues' hierarchy is hugely concerned with how the west London giants have fared under Potter. He has also insisted that the results of the next couple of games could determine the immediate future of the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss.

In his column for The Telegraph, Law wrote:

"The message from the owners remains one of wanting to provide support and backing, and yet the growing feeling around Chelsea is that the next two games will ultimately be make or break for head coach Graham Potter."

He added:

"Chelsea’s run is not just testing the faith of the owners, with senior players said to be concerned over whether or not Potter can turn the situation around, new signings shocked by the pressure they are already under and anger among those who are having to be left out of the matchday squad."

The club's co-owner Todd Boehly was in attendance as the Blues suffered a 2-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur away in the Premier League on Sunday, February 26.

Law has claimed that Boehly will be joined by co-owner Behdad Eghbali for the next two games. He wrote:

"Todd Boehly was at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday to see Chelsea’s latest defeat and is scheduled to be joined by co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali for the games against Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge."

Law added:

"Given the current circumstances, that feels significant enough and even if he were not sacked immediately after the Dortmund game if Chelsea have failed to win either of their next two matches, those around the club, including players, believe there would ultimately be no way back."

Potter has been in charge at Stamford Bridge for 26 games across competitions and has won just nine games while drawing seven and losing 10.

Chelsea's Reece James defends Graham Potter despite poor run of form

Right-back Reece James has defended Graham Potter as the pressure mounts on the Blues boss. He told BeIN SPORT:

"Nothing happens overnight. We don’t just wake up tomorrow, and we’re out of the situation we’re in; it’s going to take weeks and months to get to where we’re meant to be."

He continued:

"But we’re all on the same page; we’re sticking together, and that’s a big positive. Yeah, for sure. Everyone has seen how good of a manager he is. That showed when he was at Brighton, and they were in and around top four. His ability is definitely not questionable."

Chelsea suffered a 2-0 loss to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, with Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane scoring goals for the Lilywhites. They are now 14 points behind fourth-placed Spurs in the league table with a game in hand.

