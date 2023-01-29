Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool's January transfer window stance as deadline day edges closer

Manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool will not sign any players before the January transfer window deadline.

The German tactician saw his team lose 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday (29 January). The Reds took the lead through Harvey Elliott in the 30th minute.

However, a rather fortunate Lewis Dunk goal in the 39th minute and a second-half stoppage-time strike from Kaoru Mitoma sealed the deal for the Seagulls. Klopp has already confirmed that Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota will take 'weeks' to return to action.

They were absent in the defeat against the Seagulls at Amex on Sunday, as were Luis Diaz and Arthur Melo, who are also injured. Liverpool are now on a rancid run of games, winning just one out of their past five matches across competitions.

The Reds have been kicked out of both domestic cup competitions and are a lowly ninth in the Premier League table. Despite the club's obvious injury struggles and poor performances, they are not in the market for new signings.

This is according to Klopp himself, who said after the full-time whistle against Brighton (h/t @AnfieldWatch):

"Nothing will happen in this transfer window, not at all. It's all good."

They signed Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for an initial fee of £37 million quite early in the winter transfer window. This, and Rhys Williams being recalled from his loan at Blackpool, remains the Reds' only bit of business this month with regard to incomings.

The club's midfield, in particular, has been one area where fans have demanded signings. Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner could leave as free agents at the end of the season.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho Tavares, meanwhile, have been subpar for the majority of the season.

Liverpool exit the race for Chelsea target after learning of huge price tag

Liverpool are no longer interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to journalist Kevin Palmer.

The Seagulls have placed a £100 million price tag on Caicedo after claiming that the Ecuador international is not for sale this month. As per the Daily Mail (h/t CaughtOffside), Chelsea recently had a £55 million bid rejected for the player.

Caicedo has shown his abilities as a solid defensive midfielder this season, playing in all but one of his team's 19 league games. The 21-year-old has the potential to be one of the best midfielders in English football if he continues to develop at this rate.

However, it is understandable if Liverpool aren't willing to fork out a nine-figure sum for a player with just 26 career Premier League games under his belt.

