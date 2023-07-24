“Just imagine, this was our first game together” – Chelsea star hails partnership with new signing Nicolas Jackson

Mykhaylo Mudryk has heaped praise on Chelsea's new signing Nicolas Jackson after his first goal for the club. The Ukranian star reckons they will only improve with their connection on the pitch as they keep playing together.

Jackson set up Mudryk for his first Chelsea goal on Saturday (July 22) night against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Blues won 4-3 in the pre-season game in the United States, with the youngster's goal helping them take the lead.

Speaking to Premier League productions Mudryk expressed his delight at linking up with Jackson and said that they were in good sync:

"Just imagine, this was our first game together. Just imagine (what we can do)."

When quizzed about his goal, Mudryk added:

"I enjoyed that one! When I shot, I didn't think about anything, I just practice this stuff on the training pitch a lot, and this came from training."

The forward was signed from Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this year after Arsenal spent weeks discussing a deal with the Ukrainian side.

Mauricio Pochettino expects more from Chelsea youngsters

Mauricio Pochettino has also expressed his delight at seeing the connection between Mykhaylo Mudryk and Nicolas Jackson. He believes that the two can do better and added that they have the mentality to do well for the club.

Following the win over Brighton, Pochettino said:

"Yes, I think we need to show to our fans that we want to win, that we want to play exciting football, it's important. But of course, in the end, it's a consequence of us wanting to win and build the mentality also."

He added:

"Even though this is a friendly game, we need to have the attitude always to go (for the win). Today we were okay against a very good team like Brighton. I think we fully deserved the win."

Chelsea next face Newcastle United and Fulham this month in pre-season. The Blues take on Borussia Dortmund in early August, days before they host Liverpool in their Premier League opener on August 13.

Pochettino has signed Christopher Nkunku, Jackson, Angelo and Diego Moreira this summer so far. The Blues are also in talks with Brighton for Moises Caicedo, while The Athletic has added that the Blues are also looking at Michael Olise and Mohammed Kudus.