“Just pay off clubs”, “It might be cheaper” – Spurs podcaster pokes fun at Chelsea owner Todd Boehly with advice, Kate Abdo reacts

Spurs podcaster EXPRESSIONS OOZING made a hilarious claim when he said that Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly should start paying clubs to let the Blues win trophies instead of buying players.

This is to outline the tremendous amount of money the Blues have spent in the transfer market to buy some of the best young talents in world football since Boehly took over last season.

He said in a recent video about the unforeseen spending spree:

"Todd Boehly, he just needs to stop buying players and just buy the trophy. It might be cheaper. You might well just phone up someone in the Premier League and you know what blud, instead of all these suge knight contracts I am giving out with all these big money, how much will the trophy actually be? You let me know fam."

The podcaster added:

"He might as well just start paying off clubs instead of buying players. Just pay off clubs blud."

Watch the clip below:

Famous CBS Sports host Kate Abdo also found the video funny, as she wrote under the post as a comment:

"LMAO!"

Chelsea have spent a humongous sum of money since Boehly completed the takeover, as they have bought players like Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, and more.

Cole Palmer became the latest addition to the Blues' ever-growing talent pool as the youngster was brought in from Manchester City.

Mauricio Pochettino reacted to Chelsea signing Cole Palmer

Chelsea now have one of the best talents in English football in the form of Cole Palmer. The youngster has been signed from Manchester City for a fee of £40 million plus add-ons.

Palmer joins the club as a highly touted prospect. Mauricio Pochettino reacted to the signing, saying that Palmer fits the project of the club.

In a recent press conference, the Argentine coach said (via the Blues' website):

"I think he fits the project. He is a young, talented player. Of course, he decided to come because he expects to play maybe more and be more important here [than at Man City], but that is not the most important thing. He wanted to come because he has seen the Chelsea project is for him."

Pochettino added:

"He wants to improve his game and he needs to show he is better than his team-mates and deserves to play and find his place."

Palmer had a great campaign with England during the under-21 Euros, which the Three Lions lifted by defeating Spain in the final.

Apart from that, the Englishman had a good start to his campaign with Manchester City and scored in the FA Community Shield game against Arsenal.