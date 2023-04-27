“Just put us out of our misery” - Former Chelsea defender goes on astonishing rant about disastrous 2022-23 season

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has laid into the Blues for their worrying performance in their 2-0 loss against Brentford on 26 April. The Englishman also slammed his former club for their dismal form this term in the Premier League.

B/R Football @brfootball Chelsea’s league points by coach this season:



𝗧𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘀 𝗧𝘂𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗹:

10 points, 6 games



𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗵𝗮𝗺 𝗣𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿:

28 points, 22 games



𝗕𝗿𝘂𝗻𝗼 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗼𝗿:

1 point, 1 game



𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝗟𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗱:

Chelsea have worsened their position in the English top tier after their disappointing 2-0 defeat against the Bees. Cesar Azpilicueta got on the wrong side of the scoresheet in the first half and Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo scored the second goal for his side.

Following the encounter, Cundy began an extreme rant over his former club's poor display and overall woes this season. The Englishman told talkSPORT:

“I’m actually numb to it now. I’m numb to what’s going on at Stamford Bridge. There’s so much wrong at Chelsea Football Club from top to bottom. I went there tonight thinking that a draw is the best we could get. Brentford. We’re in disarray. Forget the squad of players, the club is in disarray. There’s no getting away from it."

He continued:

“I don’t think we’ll pick up another point this season. The best thing that’ll happen at the end of the season is that it ends and we reset and start again, as long as we don’t get relegated. We’ve got 39 points, but I don’t think we’ll get another point. Honestly, I don’t."

Cundy further stated:

“Let’s say there were 12 games left, we would be in a relegation fight. I’m not saying that lightly. Thomas Tuchel is the only reason we are OK. If he didn’t get 10 points, we would be right in it. It’s hard for me to say it, but as a football club, just end the season. Get it done, get it over and put us out of our misery. It’s been a disaster.”

Chelsea are currently 11th in the Premier League table, having won just 10 matches the entire season. The Blues are ten points above 18th-placed Leicester City.

"It’s terrible!” - Jason Cundy continues rant about Chelsea's season and predicts bleak future ahead

Cundy has lambasted the Blues for their poor performances and has predicted a rather grim future for the club. The Englishman believes Chelsea will be unable to secure any more points this campaign, given they are yet to face top-four teams Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



5 games

5 defeats



9 goals conceded

1 goal scored



Cundy said:

“Whoever is in that dugout, it doesn’t matter. As a result club, we’ve gone. I go there now thinking that if we get a corner we might be able to get a shot on target. We’re not going to score, we’ve got one goal in seven games and that was a deflected shot from Conor Gallagher."

He added:

"We’ll lose against Arsenal, we’ve got Man City and Newcastle – the only other game where we could pick up points, is Forest when they come to Stamford Bridge. They could come and beat us, it’s terrible! If they don’t get it right, Chelsea will be in a relegation battle next season.”

Chelsea will next face league-leaders Arsenal at the Emirates on 2 May. It remains to be seen whether Frank Lampard can turn things around for the West London outfit after suffering five consecutive defeats in his first five games back in charge.

