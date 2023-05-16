"Klopp had come forward" - Director stayed in hotel room for 3 days to sign £150m-rated striker ahead of Liverpool 

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli reportedly locked himself in a hotel room for three days in order to sign Victor Osimhen ahead of Liverpool.

Osimhen has established himself as one of the most feared strikers in Europe with his exploits for Napoli this season. Prior to joining the Naples club, the Nigeria international was also in great demand and was the subject of interest from Liverpool.

However, it was thanks to Cristiano Giuntoli that Napoli managed to beat the Reds for the signature of the striker from Lille. As told by Giandomenico Costi to Tuttosport, Giuntoli locked himself in a hotel room with Osimhen for three days and convinced him to sign for the Naples club.

Costi said:

“The Osimhen negotiation… his absolute masterpiece: he was locked up in a hotel in Rome for three days, he knew that Liverpool were on Victor. Klopp had come forward. But Cristiano shut himself up in the hotel with Osi until he convinced him to accept Napoli.”

Napoli secured Osimhen's signature in 2020 in a deal worth €70 million, which could potentially rise to €80 million. The Nigerian has been an undisputed hit at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Osimhen has been phenomenal for Luciano Spalletti's side this campaign and has played a key role in their first Serie A triumph after 33 years. The 24-year-old has scored 28 goals and provided five assists in 36 games across competitions this season.

As claimed by Football.London, the attacker is in great demand this summer with Chelsea and Manchester United both believed to be interested in securing Osimhen's signature. However, Napoli reportedly value their star striker at around £150 million, which could be problematic for both sides.

Jamie Carragher lavishes praise on Liverpool star after win against Leicester

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher heaped praise on Mohamed Salah following the Merseysiders' dominant 3-0 triumph against Leicester City on Monday (15 May).

The Egyptian superstar did not make it to the scoresheet but showcased his creativity by turning provider for all three goals. Curtis Jones scored a brace (33' and 36') and Trent Alexander-Arnold added the third as the Reds comfortably beat the relegation-threatened Foxes.

Carragher waxed lyrical about Salah following his wonderful display and told Sky Sports:

"You talk about Salah again, he’s involved heavily, you talk about Liverpool and we might get into it a bit more about this new setup. You have five attacking players to really go forward and the real benefit of this system has really benefitted Curtis Jones."

The former England defender added:

“But that pass from Mo Salah is brilliant, it really is. And he’s in the form of his life right now. There was a thought that maybe it might not happen for him this season but he’s in the form of his life.”

Salah has now scored 30 goals and provided 14 assists in 49 matches across competitions this season.

Poll : 0 votes