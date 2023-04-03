Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes emphatic claim when asked if he’s afraid of the sack

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently claimed that he is not afraid of getting sacked in light of recent managerial sackings.

Chelsea and Leicester City sacked Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers, respectively, on Sunday, April 2, with both sides having a miserable campaign.

The duo join Antonio Conte and Julian Nagelsmann, who were sacked by Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich, respectively, last week.

Ahead of Liverpool's away clash against Chelsea on April 4, Klopp was asked if he was afraid of getting the sack himself. He replied (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I'm not afraid of the sack… no. There's no need for being afraid, I need to deliver. I am fully in — but we have to sort this. We cannot just continue playing how we do from time to time. We have to find a way out."

Liverpool have had an underwhelming season across competitions. After challenging for an unprecedented quadruple last season, Klopp's side are set to end the season trophyless.

They could also fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. The Reds are currently eighth in the league table, eight points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp on the quick turnaround time for Liverpool's clash against Chelsea

The Reds face Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday, April 1, losing 4-1, and will now face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, April 4.

When asked about his thoughts on the short turnaround time, Klopp replied:

"We cannot work really on the pitch. But games like this [against City] have an impact, double – you might lose even more confidence but the desire to show a reaction is there as well. The boys are still good people and they want to show a reaction, 100 per cent."

He added:

"But the short turnaround is the problem, in this moment I have no clue who I can line up because I get this information after the press conference, because we want to wait with these decisions as long as possible, give the boys as much time to recover."

Klopp stated that he will make changes to his starting lineup due to lesser recovery time, as he said:

"There will be changes definitely, [there] have to be. That’s what we have to use then. Forty-eight hours and then you travel and then you wait in London in a hotel for the kick-off, it’s all here [in the mind] and that’s what we are working on."

Liverpool and Chelsea played out a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in January.

