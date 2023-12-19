Liverpool dealt massive injury blow as Premier League showdown against Arsenal edges closer

Pepijn Lijnders has confirmed Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister is out of pain, but the injury was worse than first thought. However, he is expected to miss the matches against Arsenal and Burnley, while also missing the League Cup quarterfinal against West Ham United.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match on Wednesday night, Lijnders confirmed that Mac Allister was set to be absent for Liverpool. He provided good news on the Argentine returning soon, but not before the start of January.

He said via Liverpool's official website:

"Alexis is progressing well, he doesn't have pain anymore, which is a good thing. It was worse than we first thought, but he is progressing well, no pain. Let's see if we can progress him."

Jurgen Klopp also spoke about the injury to Mac Allister last week, saying:

"I would like to say it's day to day, but we have to wait until Macca can deal with the pain. It's a bit more tricky than we thought in the first moment. The studs went through the muscle and to the bone. It's painful for him and we need to make sure there's no infection.

"I've never had this injury in one of my players before, but hopefully, in the next three or four days, he makes big steps."

Mac Allister was signed from Brighton in the summer and he has played 14 matches in the league. The Argentine has scored once and assisted as many times, while adding another assist in his three UEFA Europa League appearances.

Liverpool set to be without another new signing for West Ham clash

Pepijn Lijnders has hinted that Liverpool will also be without Ryan Gravenberch. He claimed that the Dutchman was suffering from fatigue and needed to be handled well.

He recently told the media:

"We thought there was really something, he came off during the game and you saw immediately when he came off what that did to the team as well, he was playing really well. Especially against these man-marking sides he plays unbelievable.

"But he had a scan and it's only DOMS, which is fatigue, so that's a really good thing. He will train hopefully today, let's see where he is. We have to be careful of course because that's a sign. So that's a good one."

The Reds will also be without Diogo Jota, Ben Doak, and Joel Matip. The Portuguese star could return soon, but the latter duo are expected to be out for some time.