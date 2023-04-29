Liverpool intersted in signing 22-year-old star who has been compared to Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Sporting CP's Manuel Ugarte.

Speaking on CNN Portugal, Bruno Andrade reported that the Reds are eyeing a deal for the talented 22-year-old midfielder who has played a vital role for the Portuguese side this season.

Ugarte has become a key player of Sporting's squad in the past two years. Filling the void left by the departure of Joao Palhinha to Fulham, the youngster has been an integral part of the team and his performances have caught the eye of top teams across Europe.

Previously, Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with Ugarte but now Liverpool are also said to be in the running. It has been remarked that the Uruguayan's playstyle is similar to that of Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Frenchman was a player that Jurgen Klopp's men were highly interested in signing from Monaco before Los Blancos struck a deal worth over €80 million for him.

Ugarte is known to be an energetic player who is composed on the ball and reads the game well, qualities that Tchouameni possesses as well.

Fabrizio Romano reported that the Reds still hold an interest in Tchouameni, who could leave the Bernabeu as Los Blancos have a large number of quality midfielders.

Liverpool are known to have interest in multiple midfielders as they look to revamp that part of their squad. The Reds held a long-term interest in Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham before deciding to pursue other interests. Alongside Ugarte, they have been linked with the likes of Chelsea's Mason Mount, Brighton and Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister and Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool target drops hint about move

Jurrien Timber has been linked to Liverpool and Manchester United.

Liverpool target Jurrien Timber has reportedly made some comments about his future at Ajax. 90min had reported that the Reds had sent scouts to watch the player in Ajax's loss to PSV Eindhoven and the 21-year-old in an interview spoke about his desire to leave.

Speaking to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, he said:

“A transfer is getting closer and closer, so to speak. There is a lot of concrete interest and I have made agreements with Ajax.

“Last year Ajax asked me to stay for at least one more season and to extend my contract. As a club boy I did that with love and after the season we will review the situation.

“At the Dutch national team, I often talk to boys who play football abroad. I want to take that step someday.”

The report from 90min added that Manchester United and Arsenal have also displayed interest in the player.

