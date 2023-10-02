Liverpool star could face FA punishment after suggesting referee was in favor of Tottenham Hotspur - Reports

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister could face action from the FA (Football Association) after his recent comment in the aftermath of the Reds' 2-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Argentine claimed that the Reds were up against 12 men when they faced Tottenham, hinting that referee Simon Hooper was in favor of the home side. Luis Diaz's 34th minute strike was incorrectly ruled out by VAR for offside after an error in communication with the on-pitch officials.

Following the match, Mac Allister commented on Spurs defender Cristian Romero's Instagram post:

"Normal when you have 12 players."

Romero hit back in the comments, saying:

"Go cry at home."

According to The Sun, The FA could slap charges against the Liverpool midfielder for his comment. Jurgen Klopp was hit with a two-match ban last season following similar comments after the Reds' 4-3 win against Spurs.

The Reds' manager was furious with the officials on Saturday after Luis Diaz's goal was disallowed due to "significant human error". He said:

"I don't think there is anything to say about the offside goal. I knew about it at half-time. In the first moment, I thought it was clearly onside but you think they have a better view. I am pretty sure whoever made the decision didn't do it on purpose. It didn't take extremely long to come to the conclusion. That's a bit strange but someone else has to explain. The linesman thought it was worth watching again – that's why he raised the flag."

Liverpool went on to lose the match 2-1, with Joel Matip scoring an own goal in second-half injury time.

PGMOL replace VAR officials responsible for Liverpool vs Tottenham error

PGMOL issued an apology to Liverpool following Darren England's mistake that saw the opening goal in the match against Tottenham ruled out.

They also replaced the VAR and AVAR officials for the weekend's last two fixtures. Their statement read:

"PGMOL can confirm the following match official appointment changes for the remaining fixtures in match round 7 in the Premier League. Darren England, VAR on the Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool fixture, and Dan Cook, AVAR on the same game, have been replaced for the Nottingham Forest v Brentford and Fulham v Chelsea matches today and tomorrow night, respectively."

Darren England has now been removed from his VAR duties for the Fulham vs Chelsea game on Monday. The AVAR, Dan Cook, has also been relieved from his duties for the match.