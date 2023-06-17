Liverpool still have slim chance of signing Kylian Mbappe ahead of Real Madrid: Reports

Liverpool reportedly have a slim chance of signing Kylian Mbappe. The PSG star will leave the Ligue1 club soon, either this summer or next when his contract expires.

Marca are reporting that Liverpool remain in contention to sign Mbappe when he leaves PSG. They claim that the Reds tried to sign him two years ago and will be back in the race when he runs down his contract next summer.

Mbappe's mother is reported to be a Liverpool fan and Djibril Cisse has already urged the Frenchman to listen to her and join the Reds. He told BettingSites via TheSportzine:

"Well, the best player in the world at the moment – Kylian Mbappe – I'd love to see him at Liverpool. I think Mbappe is made for English football. I know he loves Real Madrid and has been linked with them and I think he wants to go. But to see him at Anfield – he would cause a lot of damage in the Premier League. And I think Mbappe's mum loves Liverpool – as a good boy you have to listen to your mum!"

Marca add that Liverpool will be in the market for a forward next summer as they eye a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Kylian Mbappe still dreams of Real Madrid despite Liverpool interest

Florentino Perez has insisted that Kylian Mbappe dreams of playing for Real Madrid. He believes the PSG star wanted to join last summer, but was blocked by the Ligue1 club. He did not understand why the forward signed a new deal in Paris.

Speaking to El Chiringuito TV, Perez said:

"His dream was to play at Real Madrid. We wanted to do it last August, and they didn't let him leave. He kept saying he wanted to play at Madrid, and like 15 days before, he changed the situation. This is not the Mbappe I wanted to bring. He is another one, who must have changed his dream. He changes. He is offered other things. He is pressured, and he is already another footballer."

Perez added:

"There is no one at Real Madrid above the club. He is a great player. He can win more than others, but it is a collective sport, and we have values and principles that we cannot change. The Mbappe who was going to come here is not this one." If it is, I prefer him to stay at Paris Saint-Germain. I want the one with the dream. Impossible in three years? In three years' time we'll all be bald? This Mbappe is not my Mbappe."

While Real Madrid still remain interested in signing Kylian Mbappe, they are not set to battle with Liverpool and Manchester United for the forward this summer.

