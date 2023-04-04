Luis Enrique's stance on Premier League move revealed as Chelsea make contact him to replace Graham Potter 

Luis Enrique, reportedly one of the main candidates to become the next Chelsea manager, is keen on a return to management and dreams of a Premier League move.

Enrique has been out of a job since stepping down as Spain's manager following their elimination in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

The Spaniard's controlled possession-based style of play is reportedly well-appreciated by the Blues' hierarchy, who parted ways with Graham Potter. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Enrique is also looking for a quick comeback.

Romano reported:

"Luis Enrique wants to return as soon as possible. His plan was already clear after the World Cup: priority to clubs with the dream of Premier League opportunity. Spanish coach would only accept long term project with clear plan/ideas — he’s waiting for the right opportunity."

Chelsea recently parted ways with Potter and the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino, and Enrique are on the club's shortlist to become the new manager.

Matt Law of The Telegraph reported that the Blues have already made initial contact with Enrique and Nagelsmann.

Bruno Saltor, meanwhile, is in charge of the team on an interim basis. He said ahead of the Liverpool clash on Tuesday, April 4 (via Football.London):

"I spoke to them, they've been very supportive, What I'm focused on is tomorrow, train today, tomorrow's game then after that, step by step."

Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek looking forward to the Liverpool clash

Chelsea are set for a quick return to action following Graham Potter's sacking. Despite the stormy environment, midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is focused on the task at hand, which is to get the job done against Liverpool.

Speaking ahead of the clash against the Merseysiders, Loftus-Cheek said (via the Blues' official website):

The games against Liverpool are always intense physically and a battle, They haven’t been at their best like they have been for the last few years and the standard they’ve set is very high."

The clash between the two Premier League giants is a crucial one for both teams as they look to manage a respectable finish in the league. Chelsea are 11th in the table while Liverpool are eighth.

