Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag backs Max Verstappen to win third consecutive F1 Drivers' Championship

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has backed compatriot Max Verstappen to do well in the upcoming 2023 Formula 1 season.

Verstappen won his maiden F1 title in 2021 when he beat Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the season's final race in Abu Dhabi. Last year, however, he had an easy time in his title defense. He dominated the grid and wrapped up the title win comfortably.

With the 2023 season set to get underway in Bahrain this weekend, Red Devils boss Ten Hag has expressed pride in his countryman's performances in the sport. He also praised the Red Bull Racing driver for his two title wins.

Ten Hag told Sky Sports:

"I don't have any tips for him because he’s showed such massive performances, he’s such a good driver but also such a great personality. He’s such a winner. I’m sure this year he will do the same because he is so consistent."

Ten Hag has backed Verstappen to defend his title in 2023 and make their country proud once again. The Manchester United manager stated:

"He is young but already so experienced as well. We are really proud of him in the Netherlands and I wish him good luck for the season and bring again the world title to the Netherlands."

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag addresses future of loanees Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (C) and his backroom staff celebrate the club's Carabao Cup win.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has given his thoughts on loanees Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer's future at the club.

Both players joined the Red Devils in the January transfer window, with Weghorst joining from Burnley and Sabitzer coming from Bayern Munich. However, both players' loan deals do not include a buy option.

Speaking about the duo's future at Old Trafford, Ten Hag said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think it’s much too quick, much too soon to talk about that. First, we are in this season. That is where the only focus has to be."

He added:

"No distractions for what is coming next season. No, we are in this season and we are in the right positon in this moment. This is the position we want to be because we are competing in three competitions."

