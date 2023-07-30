Manchester United dealt transfer blow as PL rivals keen on signing Arsenal star instead of transfer-listed Red Devils player - Reports

Manchester United might have hit a stumbling block in their attempts to sell 26-year-old goalkeeper Dean Henderson to Nottingham Forest, who are also interested in Arsenal's Matt Turner. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Forest will sign only one of the two goalkeepers this summer.

Nottingham Forest offered the Red Devils a loan deal for Henderson, with an option to buy which would be triggered if he makes 30 appearances in the 2023-24 season. However, United are reportedly interested in an outright sale or an agreement where the payment is made by January (via Manchester Evening News).

The English goalkeeper suffered from a thigh problem last season, due to which he hasn't played since January.

A deal for Turner may suit Nottingham Forest, given Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing David Raya from Brentford (via The Athletic). The USA international played second fiddle to Aaron Ramsdale between the sticks at the Emirates last season.

During the 2022-23 season, he made seven appearances for the Gunners after moving from the MLS. The 29-year-old joined Arsenal in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee of €6.36 million (via transfermarkt). All seven of the player's appearances came in Europa League and FA Cup ties.

Should the Brentford goalkeeper complete a move to the Emirates, Turner will be pushed further down the pecking order. Considering these factors, it would seem reasonable for Nottingham Forest to sign the American goalkeeper.

Arsenal boss lavishes praise on goalkeeper tipped to compete with Manchester United's Dean Henderson for Nottingham Forest move

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta lavished praise on Matt Turner ahead of his second season in the Premier League. The USA international has been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest.

The club will choose between Turner and Manchester United shot-stopper Dean Henderson, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking about the 29-year-old, Arteta said (via SBI Soccer):

"First of all, the same as last year which is a great contribution to the squad and a great contribution to the goalkeeping unit as well because he’s so competitive and keeps everyone at their best level every single day."

"Then when he played he’s been great with us and with the national team he’s been superb, so I think he’s on a great trajectory."

A move to the City Ground would mean a lot more minutes on the pitch for Matt Turner. It will be interesting to see if the 29-year-old American can prove himself in the Premier League.