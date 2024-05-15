Manchester United identify 2 Chelsea stars as potential signings to fix Red Devils’ major problem: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly identified Chelsea defenders Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella as targets for the upcoming summer transfer window. The Red Devils have struggled with injury woes in their left-back department.

Premier League giants Manchester United have endured a tumultuous 2023-24 campaign. Led by former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, United's season saw them undergo a Champions League group stage elimination, which has been followed by a turbulent Premier League campaign for the English outfit.

Part of United's struggles could be blamed on the club's injury woes, particularly in the defensive department. Ten Hag found himself short of enough defensive cover for most of the season, with left-back and center-back positions being the particular areas of concern.

Both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have faced long-term fitness issues that have plagued their campaign. This even led Manchester United to bring in Tottenham fullback Sergei Reguilon on a six-month loan deal.

However, as they prepare for the next season, the Red Devils are reported to be seeking long-term solutions for the defensive positions and have identified two Chelsea players as primary targets.

According to Chelsea expert Si Philips, Ben Chilwell, a Champions League winner, and Marc Cucurella, a product of La Masia and former Brighton defender, are the two left-backs that have been linked to a move to Old Trafford.

United were previously reported to be interested in signing Marc Cucurella on a loan deal back in January. Meanwhile, the emergence of the likes of Levi Colwill and the loaned-out Ian Maatsen have further complicated Ben Chilwell's prominence as the team's starting left-back.

Chelsea could lower transfer fees for Manchester United attacking target: Reports

In other transfer news involving the Blues and Man United, British tabloid The Mirror reports that Chelsea could lower the transfer fees for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

United are reported to be on the hunt for an attacking cover for young striker Rasmus Hojlund. Hojlund, 20, while impressive, has raised concerns over his readiness with his performances, thus prompting Manchester United to be on the lookout for a more experienced striker to lead their line come next season.

Among the names that have emerged as potential targets for United is Brentford's 28-year-old Ivan Toney. Toney, a prolific marksman at Brentford, has garnered attention with his goal-scoring prowess and aspirations to join a top-tier club. However, negotiations for his services could receive an unexpected boost, courtesy of Chelsea's potential influence on the transfer market.

Reports suggest that the Blues' involvement, or lack thereof, in the pursuit of Toney, could impact Brentford's valuation of the striker. Should Chelsea and other suitors fail to materialize with offers, Brentford may be compelled to reduce their asking price for Toney to £60 million, presenting Manchester United with a favorable bargaining position.