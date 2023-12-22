Manchester United legend Gary Neville provides two-word response as Super League wins legal battle against UEFA and FIFA

Manchester United legend Gary Neville shared his blunt disapproval via X (formerly Twitter) for the new European Super League (ESL) proposal.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) on Thursday (December 21) stated that UEFA and FIFA acted against EU law by blocking the European Super League's emergence in April 2021. However, the court stated that the commission of such a tournament would only take place should it be “transparent, non-discriminatory and proportionate".

Following the aforementioned decision, management company A22 Sport unveiled its plan regarding an updated version of the ESL. Under this new format, 64 participating teams will be split into three leagues, with the first and second-tier hosting 16 clubs each.

The remaining 32 clubs will make up the numbers of the third tier. This new format will also feature a promotion and relegation system, ensuring that teams can break into the first division.

Neville showed his immediate disapproval despite a changed approach from the initially closed format. The former Red Devils right-back wrote on X:

"No thanks."

Expand Tweet

Manchester United also came out and confirmed their stance against the ESL after the ECJ ruling. The statement read (via Manchester Evening News):

"Our position has not changed. We remain fully committed to participation in Uefa competitions, and to positive cooperation with Uefa, the Premier League, and fellow clubs through the ECA on the continued development of the European game."

Other European sides, including Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Atletico Madrid, have joined the Red Devils in opposing the ESL.

Rio Ferdinand reacts to Manchester United's response on ESL

Rio Ferdinand (via Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand showed appreciation on X (formerly Twitter) for the Red Devils' immediate response on the ESL after Thursday's ECJ ruling.

Tagging the Manchester outfit's post on their club statement, Ferdinand wrote:

"Acting swiftly...[clapping emojis]"

Expand Tweet

Manchester United were initially among the six Premier League clubs to have backed the conception of the ESL when it was introduced back in 2021. However, the club withdrew its commitment within days following backlash from fans and the wider football community.

Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid still remain interested in pursuing this venture. Los Blancos even released a statement after the ruling, with President Florentino Perez calling it a "great day for the history of football" (via BBC Sport).