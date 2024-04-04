Manchester United legend's twin sons sign contracts at Old Trafford after joining from Manchester City

17-year-old twin sons of Manchester United icon Darren Fletcher, Jack and Tyler, have signed their first professional contracts with the club. The Red Devils spent £1.25 million to sign them from Manchester City's academy last summer.

Their move will see them work under their father, who currently has a position as technical director at Old Trafford. With their professional contracts now signed, they will look to follow Fletcher's footsteps at the club.

Darren Fletcher left a lasting legacy at Manchester United, as he racked up over 342 games and won ten major trophies. He also had an impressive international career, amassing 80 caps for Scotland. His sons' transfer from City to United strengthens the Fletcher family's long-standing ties to Manchester United.

According to Daily Mail, Jack Fletcher has impressed Erik ten Hag, which has earned him a spot in first-team training. Tyler, on the other hand, has been playing with the youth squad but will have his eyes on a first-team role in the coming years.

The Fletcher twins might play for Manchester United, but they've taken different routes at the international stage. Jack has played youth internationals for England, and Tyler has represented Scotland at the Under-17 level.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag highlights the strain of player workload on performance

United manager Erik ten Hag has offered his thoughts on his team's inconsistent performances. The team's stunning 4-3 triumph in extra time against Liverpool in the FA Cup was followed by a much less spectacular 1-1 draw with Brentford.

Ten Hag claimed that the players' excessive workload was the cause of the inconsistency. Speaking to the press ahead of their league match against Chelsea, he said (via BBC):

"The players get overloaded and can't bring the performances any more. We are already I think over the point of what we demand from our top players."

Ten Hag stressed that United are not the only team facing this difficulty, adding:

"You see the levels dropping with them [Manchester City] again, it was a different team to when we faced them, so yeah the levels with teams will drop at any moment if we keep going in this process by overloading the international program."

The Red Devils are preparing for their Premier League encounter against Chelsea, which will be played at Stamford Bridge, on Thursday, April 4.

